Shazam Unveils All-Time Most-Shazamed Song List

Shazam, the music app for figuring out songs, has unveiled its all-time 100 most Shazamed songs, and on the prime of the checklist is Tones & I’s “Dance Monkey.”

The highest 10 chart for the app, which surpassed 200 million month-to-month lively customers, is under, and the complete 100 checklist could be seen right here.

Tones and I “Dance Monkey” Robin Schulz, Lilly Wooden & the Prick “Prayer in C” Passenger “Let Her Go” Avicii “Wake Me Up” Main Lazer “Lean on” Ed Sheeran “Pondering Out Loud” Sia “Low cost Thrills” Gotye “Any person That I Used to Know” Kings, Cookin’ on 3 Burners “This Woman” Hozier “Take Me to Church”

In an announcement, Tones and I stated: “Shazam has been an enormous platform for me when it comes to reaching folks. I didn’t have a following after I launched ‘Dance monkey,’ nevertheless it gave me the chance to achieve extra folks and elevate my fan-base, which has all let to making a profession for myself. Shazam is unquestionably an app designed to assist extra unknown artists, and everybody is aware of Tones loves an up-and-comer!”

Oliver Schusser, vice chairman of Shazam proprietor Apple Music, stated, “Apple Music and Shazam supply a seamless expertise to music followers around the globe, from Shazam’s ubiquitous discovery platform to Apple Music’s unparalleled content material, world dwell radio stations and human curation. Trying again at our lengthy historical past collectively, we will solely see how shut our missions have been: bringing the most effective dwelling for music lovers and creators all over the place.”

Shazam lets customers establish songs by listening to the music enjoying round them or on their system. With pioneering expertise in music identification, Shazam helps folks uncover, work together with and share video or audio content material throughout units and mediums.