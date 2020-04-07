Shazam’s Zachary Levi Posts Hopeful Message About The Sequel On Its First Anniversary

Go away a Remark
Round this time final 12 months, mainstream audiences have been launched to a superhero that hardcore comedian ebook followers have cherished for years – SHAZAM! Sure, the Large Crimson Cheese made his big-screen debut and the outcomes have been constructive. Because of this, a Shazam! sequel is now in growth, however issues have been slowed down as a consequence of current occasions. Nevertheless, this didn’t cease Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, from marking the movie’s first anniversary and sharing an replace on the sequel.
Zachary Levi posted a cool, Alex Ross-inspired picture of himself in character. Within the caption, he expressed his gratitude for having landed the function and thanked Shazam! followers for supporting the movie. He additionally set free his pleasure about with the ability to play the DC Comics character once more, as soon as manufacturing on the sequel picks again up. You’ll be able to take a look at Levi’s candy message under:
Zachary Levi, a longtime comedian ebook fan, has been extremely obsessed with enjoying Shazam and becoming a member of the DC Prolonged Universe since he was first solid. So the truth that he would commemorate the anniversary of his first solo movie with an Instagram put up like that is completely on model for him.
Shazam! was effectively obtained by critics and audiences alike for its levity, motion sequences and coronary heart. It additionally contained some enjoyable DC Comics Easter eggs that happy followers. To high all of it off, the movie additionally set the stage for what might be an fascinating sequel.
To this point, there have been no concrete particulars relating to what lies forward for the hero formally generally known as Captain Marvel. Nevertheless, the primary movie’s post-credits scene revealed the presence of a brand new villain who might trigger issues for Billy Batson and his superpowered household.
Talking of the Shazam household, there’s an opportunity Billy’s foster siblings will even play a big function in a sequel now that they’ve skills of their very own. This additionally begs the query as as to whether or not we’ll see the “black sheep” of the household make his entrance. I’m after all referring to Black Adam, who is about to be performed by Dwayne Johnson in a solo film.
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie has been in growth for years and is nearer than ever to beginning manufacturing. It’s unknown when or how the villainous (and generally antiheroic) being will cross paths with Billy Batson, however Zachary Levi believes it might occur in a 3rd Shazam! installment.
Given our present circumstances, followers are possible going to have to attend just a bit longer for Shazam to return to film screens. The identical may also be stated for Black Adam’s debut. Nonetheless, getting enjoyable updates from Zachary Levi does assist to ease the prospect of a protracted wait. Shazam! 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1, 2022.
