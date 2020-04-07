Shazam’s Zachary Levi Posts Hopeful Message About The Sequel On Its First Anniversary

View this put up on Instagram

Comfortable 1st birthday to our “little superhero film that would”. ???? So very grateful for all the pieces this function has introduced into my life, and so rattling excited to step again into the spandex as quickly as we’re able to rock ‘n roll once more. ????To everybody on the market who continues to imagine in and assist us, thanks. And should you haven’t had an opportunity to see @shazammovie but, now could be a reasonably opportune time to present it a shot, and fill your life with laughter, coronary heart, and pleasure. ????????