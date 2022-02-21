She conceded three goals in the same game and was substituted in tears: Meikayla Moore’s forgettable first half

A player scored three goals against in the same match

The Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (United States) hosted one of the most striking unfortunate episodes in historywhich took place during the match between the American and New Zealand teams for the SheBelieves Cup.

the locals managed to win the score 5-0however the result could have been different were it not for the presence on the pitch of the New Zealand defender Meikayla Moorewho scored a hat-trick on his own goal in the first time.

The 25 year old lived an afternoon to forget and as if that were not enough, her coach decided to change her before the end of the first half. Between tears, the footballer ended up leaving the field of play.

Bad luck for Moore began at five minutes from the start of the match. After a cross down the left by American Sophia Smith, the FA Women’s Super League Liverpool defender tried to clear and by stretching her foot hit the ball deflecting the ball into the goal.

The second error was going to arrive nothing more nor nothing less than a minute later. At 6 minute Sofía Huerta sent a cross down the right wing that went straight into the heart of the New Zealand box. The pass found the head of striker Catarina Macario who finished wide, however, on the way the ball hit Moore’s face correcting the direction and leaving his goalkeeper without options.

The 3-0 came after 36 minutes. American striker Margaret Purce overtook the defense on a run down the right side, overflowed, entered the area and sent a low cross that unfortunately hit Moore’s left leg again. The number 5 of the New Zealand women’s team tried to clear but the ball went straight into the back of the net.

His participation in the match was to end after the coach Jitka Klimková will opt to replace her after 40 minutes of the first time. Through tears the young woman left the field and was replaced by Rebekah Stott.

In the second half Vlatko Andonovksi converted two more goals with which, added to the triplet of Meikayla Moore (with the right leg, the head, and the left leg consecutively), decreed the final 5-0.

The young Liverpool player will have the opportunity to vindicate next Wednesdays, when the New Zealanders take on the Czech Republic women’s team. At the same time the United States will face Iceland.

