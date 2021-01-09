Entertainment

She-Hulk confirms Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Tim Roth as Abomination in Marvel series

January 9, 2021
Disney Investor Day has left us a good number of news related to the future of Marvel, both on the small and on the big screen. One of the series that we had already confirmed for a while for Disney + was She-Hulk, which as confirmed by Kevin Feige, will star Tatiana Maslany.

Without detracting from the Orphan Black actress, the great novelty has been the return of Tim Roth, who will repeat in the role of Emil Blönsky / Abomination, a character who had his first and only appearance in The Incredible Hulk (2008), the film that starred Edward Norton as the Emerald Giant.

Despite being a de facto Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is generally forgotten because it contributes little to canon beyond the later presence of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in other Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War (2016). ), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Black Widow (2021).

Hulk vs. Abomación – Round 2!

Further, the Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo will not be missing, how much I wanted to appear in this project. Lacking information regarding the time frame in which the series will take place, at the moment we do not know if we will have the incarnation of Professor Hulk seen in Avengers: Endgame or something closer to the original 2008 film that serves as a transition to the Ruffalo’s Hulk who debuted in The Avengers (2012).

