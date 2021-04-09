‘She-Hulk’ Disney Plus Series Adds Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry is in talks to star within the “She-Hulk” collection at Disney Plus, Selection has confirmed with sources.

She joins beforehand introduced collection lead Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga. The collection facilities on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Not like Bruce, nonetheless, when she hulks out Jennifer is ready to retain most of her persona, intelligence, and emotional management. Particulars on the character Goldsberry would play are being stored underneath wraps.

Reps for Goldsberry and Marvel didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s request for remark.

Goldsberry received a Tony Award in 2016 for her position as Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton.” Her different Broadway credit embody “The Shade Purple,” “The Lion King,” and “Dreamgirls.” Onscreen, she has appeared in collection similar to “Altered Carbon” at Netflix, “The Good Spouse” at CBS, and “One Life to Reside” at ABC. Within the movie, she appeared within the Disney Plus recording of “Hamilton” that was launched final yr, and has starred in different initiatives like “Waves,” and “The Home with a Clock in Its Partitions.”

She is repped by UTA, Untitled Leisure, and legal professional Adam Cooper.

Kat Coiro will function director and government producer on “She-Hulk.” She’s going to direct the pilot and extra episodes of the collection. Jessica Gao is writing the collection and serves as government producer and showrunner.

“She-Hulk” is considered one of a number of Marvel restricted collection arrange at Disney Plus. “WandaVision” debuted earlier this yr, with “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” at the moment airing. “Loki” is on deck to premiere in June.

Deadline first reported the Goldsberry information.