‘She-Hulk’ Disney Plus Series Casts Tatiana Maslany in Lead Role

Tatiana Maslany is nearing a deal to play the lead function of the upcoming “She-Hulk” sequence at Disney Plus, Selection has realized from sources.

The sequence facilities on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. In contrast to Bruce, nevertheless, when she hulks out Jennifer is ready to retain most of her persona, intelligence, and emotional management.

Reps for Maslany declined to remark. Reps for Disney didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s request for remark.

Maslany is maybe finest recognized for her starring function in the BBC America drama sequence “Orphan Black,” which ran for 5 seasons between 2013 and 2017. Maslany was nominated for 3 Emmys and a Golden Globe through the present’s run, profitable the Emmy for finest actress in a drama sequence in 2016. She additionally lately appeared in the HBO drama “Perry Mason.” On the movie aspect, she has appeared in initiatives resembling “Stronger,” “Destroyer,” and “Pink Wall.”

She is repped by ICM, The Characters, and Hansen Jacobson.

It was introduced earlier this week that Kat Coiro had boarded “She-Hulk” as director and govt producer. She is going to direct the pilot and extra episodes of the sequence. Jessica Gao is writing the sequence and serves as govt producer and showrunner.

“She-Hulk” is considered one of a number of Marvel sequence in the works at Disney Plus, with a number of others set to characteristic stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision” are on deck first for debuts later this 12 months, adopted by “Loki” in early 2021. Marvel Studios can be creating the exhibits “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “Moon Knight” as live-action exhibits.

