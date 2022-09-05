She-Hulk Episode 3 Misogynistic Comments Are Based On Actual Comments About The Show

Attention: this article includes spoilers for episode 3 of She-Hulk.

She-Hulk Episode 3: Lawyer She-Hulk was inspired by Marvel’s own Instagram page with actual feedback received when the series was announced.

The last episode featured a montage of fictional social media comments against She-Hulk as a superhero. It has since been discovered that some of the commentary used in the series are based on the reaction Marvel received in response to a post originally shared on Instagram to announce the series in 2019.

It seems like Marvel took some inspiration. In 2019 when Marvel announced She-Hulk the comments were spammed with outraged men. Even some of the exact words shown in the video. “So we have a metoo movement now and all the male heroes are gone?” #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/YQoJGcnAP6 — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) September 1, 2022

The Twitter account @shehulkupdates highlighted the similarities between fictional and real-life comments, noting that some of the texts in the series were taken verbatim. “Looks like Marvel took some inspiration“, Says the tweet that accompanies the screenshots of the tests. “In 2019, when Marvel announced She-Hulk, the comments were filled with outraged men. Even some of the exact words that appear in the video“.

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk has quickly established that the Hulk has a new rival when it comes to being the strongest hero in the MCU. The character of Tatiana Maslany has great strength in the Disney + series, just like her counterpart in the comics, and in the end it will take a serious villain to face her.

