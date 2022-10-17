She-Hulk Writer Explains How The Series’ Unexpected Surprise Finale Came About

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk.

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk was a series filled with wacky Marvel references and deep cuts from the comics, but its lead writer has now explained how his most surprising cameo came about.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao explained that the last-minute appearance of Bruce Banner’s son, Skaar, it was a last minute decision in itself. Although a final cameo was planned from the beginning, the writers were unable to nail anything down due to real-world constraints such as cast schedules.

“When we started talking about how the season would end, we were like, ‘It would be fun if we did a big cameo at the end, the last scene, the last moment, a big MCU cameo,'” Gao said.

“It would be great, but we realized that it depended on who was willing to do it, on their availability, and there was no way that in the scripting phase we could get any kind of guarantee on who would be able to do it.”

“It’s so reliant on it that you can’t really commit to one person in the script. So we thought it would be really cool if we could announce a new character at the end, either at the very last moment of the last scene or even as a post-credits tag.” .

However, that’s not to say the writing team didn’t have a lot of ideas, as Gao said they “went through a lot of the comics to see who we could use.” He was the head of MarvelKevin Feige, who finally decided on SkaarGao said, joking that only the head of Marvel Studios could reveal how the Hulk’s son would be involved in the future.

MCU fans don’t have much to scratch from for now, as Skaar doesn’t even get a line of dialogue in her brief appearance at the end of She-Hulk. He comes straight from the comics, of course, in a tragic story involving the Hulk, the planet Sakaar, and true love.