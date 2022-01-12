She made 21 double faults, lost the match and left crying: the nightmare suffered by the world number 2 in the Australian Open preview

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka He completed his preparation for the start of the Australian Open in the worst way. The 23-year-old ended up saying goodbye in tears to the WTA 250 in Adelaide (competition prior to the first Grand Slam of the year), after starring in a forgettable performance against the Swede Rebecca Patersson.

The current world number 2, behind Ashleigh Barty, fell by 5-7, 6-1 and 7-5 in 138 minutes they became torturous for her, to the point of breaking down in tears. Sabalenka practically lost because of him after committing 61 unforced errors of which 21 were double faults.

Lack of confidence and how the mind plays within this sport are usually key factors when playing a game. That happened to the semifinalist at Wimbledon and the US Open, who ended up serving from below to decrease his chances of failing.

Sabalenka fell to Sweden’s Petterson in the tournament prior to the Australian Open (Reuters)

The number 93 of the WTA ranking He advanced to the second round not only because of his good game but also because of the mistakes of his rival, who despite his young age has already won 10 titles on the circuit and exceeded 270 wins.

However, after the first set, his mentality played a trick on him. From the beginning, Peterson could be seen fighting as equals against one of the favorites of the tournament, even surprising when it was placed 3-1, before Sabalenka recovered the position and sentenced the first set 7-5.

But after that moment everything turned around. The serves began to be stamped against the canvas in the background and some did not even exceed the net. Based on unforced errors, the Belarusian saw the second set slip away, which would end up losing 1-6.

“You feel good?”, The umpire asked Sabalenka in the middle of a break in the third set when she saw the annoyance he had and the tears in his eyes: “I can’t get out”, was the response of the tennis player who was already mentally depressed. Finally the Swede was able to reverse the score and win 7-5 to qualify for the round of 16 where she will face Madison Brengle.

Sabalenka made 61 unforced errors (Gettyimages)

This number of double faults were added to those already committed in the last four games. In total it carries 74 bad serves, which leaves an average of 18.5 errors per game. At the WTA Finals he had already blown 16 and 19 against Swiatek and Sakkari, plus another 18 against Kaja Juvan.

With these numbers and after promptly saying goodbye to the tournaments in which she was one of the favorites, the number 2 in the ranking arrives complicated to the Australian Open when it comes to your athletic performance. Less than a week before the start, the Belarusian accumulates two games and two defeats, in addition to the ghosts that will haunt each of her serves.

On the other hand, the world number one Ashleigh Barty got off to a good start in preparing for the Australian Open by defeating Coco Gauff. Before her audience, the Australian defeated the American by 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1 and agreed to the quarterfinals.

KEEP READING

Alert at the Australian Open: a player warned that he could have coronavirus in the middle of the game and complained about the lack of tests

The Australian Government investigates whether Novak Djokovic lied in his documentation to enter the country

The ATP ruled on the Djokovic scandal in Australia: “Vaccination is essential to overcome the pandemic”

Nadal reflected on the judicial triumph of Djokovic: “He has every right to participate in the Australian Open”