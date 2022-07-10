She was born in Russia and became champion at Wimbledon despite the ban: the incredible story of Elena Rybakina

It was an edition of Wimbledon different. The 2022 edition will be remembered as that tournament that did not give points to the players and in which there was a I ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players –they could not participate, not even under a neutral flag– by the organization as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. That is why it was surprising that the women’s tournament was won by Elena Rybakinaa player born in Moscow, who won this Saturday in the final against Ons Jabeur by 3-6, 6-2 y 6-2.

Unlike great figures like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Victoria Azarenka, Aslan Karatsev, Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenkaamong others were left unable to play the tournament, the case of Elena Rybakina is different: the tennis player who was born in the Russian capital in June 1999 representing Kazakhstan for some years.

Rybakina He took his first steps in tennis under the Russian flag, representing his native country at the junior level, with a presence even at the Grand Slams and also in several tournaments on the WTA professional circuit. But in the middle of 2018, when she was already in the top 200 of the female world ranking, she decided to acquire the citizenship of Kazakhstan in exchange for economic support and representing that country in the sports field.

Elena Rybakina, who was born in Moscow and started as a Russian player, has represented Kazakhstan since 2018 (Photo: REUTERS)

“I have played for Kazakhstan for a long time. I am very happy to represent Kazakhstan. They believed in me, there are no more questions about how I feel. I have a long journey as a Kazakh player”, he commented after his great victory in the semifinals against the former champion Simona Halep.

It was as a representative of Kazakhstan who managed to be the first player from this country to enter the top 20 del ranking WTA. He reached the Roland Garros quarterfinals last year, as well as losing the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. She had been hinting that she could fight for great things.

And Saturday he won his first Grand Slam title, no less than in the Tennis Cathedral. I didn’t have an easy match because Ons Jabeur She had a lot at stake: she was aiming to become the first African woman and the first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title and quickly won the first set under a scorching sun in London.

Nevertheless, Elena Rybakina he began to find his powerful serves and groundstrokes to take control of the match. The player of Russian origin seemed nervous with the serve at 5-2 at the decisive moment, but kept her composure to win the title and become the first female tennis player to represent Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title.

Elena Rybakina poses with the Wimbledon champion trophy after beating Ons Jabeur (Photo: REUTERS)

He had a phenomenal tournament: he only gave up two sets in his seven victories at the All England Club. Elena Rybakina would have been excluded from Wimbledon this year if he hadn’t changed his nationality a few seasons ago. His beginnings in the Russian tennis schools were important in his career but the support of Kazakhstan turned out to be determined for its final takeoff towards glory.

