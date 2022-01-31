She was fired from her club and raised more than half a million dollars for offering erotic content on Onlyfans: “It has changed my life”

The 22-year-old was fired from the club for sharing controversial videos on Snapchat

At the beginning of January 2021, the face of the soccer player Madelene Wright captured the attention of various media in Europe after it became known that he had been farewell from his club, the English Charlton, for posting controversial videos on their social networks.

Some time later and after a period without being able to get a team that requires their servicesAt the same time, the 22-year-old decided to open an account on the famous Only Fans digital platform, a site where users can upload adult content in exchange for a membership.

A year later in dialogue with The Sun, the athlete assured that his life has radically changed: “In the first year I made half a million pounds ($670,000). I can’t lie, it has completely changed my life.”

His path through the world of social networks became known while he was part of the Charlton Athletic W.F.C, A group that plays in the FA Women’ Championship (Second Division of England). At that time, in addition to training and playing, the young cshared controversial videos on his account Snapchat in which the athlete could be clearly seen driving while drinking champagne, among others.

“As a club we are disappointed with this behaviour., which does not represent the standards maintained by the institution”, reported the entity through a statement in which it also made it clear that it had been disassociated.

After a month, and without finding a team, Wright decided to create a profile on the platform OnlyFans to generate an extra source of income by collecting $36 per month for each subscriber who would like to see its content. This subscription service allows users to share exclusive content (often sexually oriented) with anyone who is willing to pay a membership fee.

“I felt guilty, embarrassed and disappointed for showing myself that way (in the videos it was also shown inhaling party balloons) But What happened opened many doors for me.” recognized to The Sun.

“When you weigh the pros and cons, and after doing it for a full year, I know I made the right decision. It was and still is a concern for me because I don’t want people to have that kind of perception of me,” he explained of his foray into the payment platform, adding: “In the first year I made half a million pounds. I can’t lie, it has changed my life completely, I have been able to travel the world and have enjoyed many luxurious things.”

“Many brands began to contact me, clothing, bikinis… It was almost as if one race had ended while another was just beginning. There was also a lot of hate on networks, it was not pleasant. I am a strong person and I tend not to let things bother me, but I admit that it affected me, ”the British lamented.

With regard to social networks, it should be noted that while she was a Charlton player, the young woman reached 60 thousand followers. Now, a year later, his fans are more than 287 thousand.

