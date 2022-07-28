She was one of the best tennis players in the world and now shines in adult cinema with her husband

Ashley Harkleroad made it to the TOP 40 in 2003 (Getty Images)

The life of the tennis player Ashley Harkleroad took a turn in 2008, when at the age of 23 he accepted the proposal of the magazine Playboy to perform a nude production. Since then, the idea of ​​giving more space to this facet of his in his life has been gaining space and this year, having already retired as a professional athlete, he premiered his first adult film.

“If I have fans willing to spend five dollars for a sexy photo, how far can I go?”published on his social networks before telling his thousands of followers on the platform Only Fans that her new content would be nothing less than a triple X tape that she starred in with her husband, former tennis player Chuck Adams.

Is that Harkleroad forged a very good career as a tennis player, became number 39 in the world on the WTA circuit and played several Grand Slams, although he could never reach the round of 16. In total he won 213 matches and pocketed just over USD 1 million for prizes. But after that Playboy production, the North American understood that a part of her felt more comfortable making erotic content than playing on the court.

Ashley Harkleroad retired in 2012

“I agreed to pose nude because I am proud of my athletic body.”, declared the then player in that edition of the magazine that made her the first athlete to take nude photos for Playboy. “With this I want to show the athletes, who are skinny and with a lot of muscle, that they can have beautiful bodies like ordinary models,” she commented at the time.

It was so with the appearance of Only Fans se opened an account and started posting homemade content from which he earned quite a bit of money. Now, at the age of 37, she has released her first adult film. “Here is my first porn video”, she wrote proudly, before sharing the link. With the popularity she has gained from this show, only time will tell what new projects will come to Harkleroad’s life in the future.

