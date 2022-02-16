She won gold at the age of 15 and her doping case sparked debate at the Winter Olympics: why Russia’s Kamila Valieva will continue to compete in Beijing

The young woman’s doping case will remain under investigation (Reuters)

The young Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be able to compete in the women’s figure skating division of the Winter Olympics, despite having tested positive for doping before the tournament.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) delivered its verdict less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged meeting that lasted until early Monday morning. The court concluded that Valieva, 15, a favorite for gold in the individual competitiondoes not have to be provisionally suspended before a full investigation.

The court ruled in his favor in part because he is a minor, or a “protected person” subject to different rules than an adult athlete.

“The committee considered that preventing the athlete from competing in the Olympic Games would cause irreparable damage in these circumstances”, indicated the general director of the TAS Matthieu Reeb.

The Russian became the first to achieve this pirouette

Now Valieva and her fellow Russians they can try the first plenary session on the podium of women’s figure skating in Olympic history. Tryouts begin with the short program on Tuesday and conclude with the free skate on Thursday.

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on December 25 at the Russian national championships, but the result obtained in a Swedish laboratory was not known until a week ago, after the figure skater help the Russian Olympic Committee win gold by teams with a jump never seen before.

It was unclear what caused the six-week delay in the test in Sweden, although Russian authorities suggested that was due in part to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant in January that affected laboratory staff.

Valieva will continue to compete until her case is resolved (Reuters)

The Russian anti-doping agency immediately suspended her, then lifted the ban the next day. leaving the delivery of medals in limbo. The IOC and others called for a quick hearing, which was held on Sunday night, and Valieva testified by videoconference.

Athletes under 16 years of age have more rights under the anti-doping rules and they are not normally held responsible for taking prohibited substances. Any future research will revolve around his personal team, such as trainers, doctors and nutritionists.

This Monday’s ruling only decided that Valieva could continue competing until the case was resolved and he didn’t decide what would happen to the gold medal he had already won. Valieva achieved the first quadruple jumps by a woman in an Olympic tournament when she won team gold with the Russian Olympic Committee.

The International Olympic Committee stated that no medal ceremonies would be held in Beijing where Valieva was in the top three. This included both the events still to be played and the presentation of the medals of the team competition, in which the United States won silver and Japan the bronze.

That medal, like any other he wins in individual competition, could still be withdrawn.

those issues will be settled in a separate longer-term investigation of the positive, directed by RUSADA, which took the sample in St. Petersburg. The World Anti-Doping Agency will also have the right to appeal any decision of RUSADA.

The 15-year-old will not be able to get on the podium in the event of obtaining a medal in her next participations (Reuters)

THE OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION OF THE IOC

The IOC must follow the rule of law and therefore must allow her to compete in the women’s singles skating competition on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and, if she qualifies, on February 17, 2022.

The CAS has made it clear that the decision made today by the Ad-hoc Division is not a decision on whether Ms. Valieva violated anti-doping rules. It was limited to the sole question of whether Ms. Valieva could be provisionally suspended from Olympic competition following a positive A sample taken on December 25, 2021.

Case management after this positive A sample is not yet complete. Only after due process has been followed can it be established whether Ms. Valieva violated the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) and would have to be sanctioned.

This unfinished business led the IOC EB to the following decisions, after having had initial consultations with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) concerned:

(With information from agencies)

