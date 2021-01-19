“She Would Never Know” Cast Shares Why They Joined The Drama, What To Look Forward To, And More

The forged of JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” spoke about their characters, what drew them to the drama, and extra!

On January 18, Gained Jin Ah, SF9’s Rowoon, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Bin, and director Lee Dong Yoon participated in a web based press convention forward of the drama’s premiere.

An adaptation of a well-liked internet novel, “She Would Never Know” tells the sophisticated workplace love story of two staff on a advertising crew for a cosmetics model. Gained Jin Ah stars as perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Lee Hyun Wook takes on the function of formidable advertising crew director Lee Jae Shin, and Lee Joo Bin performs Lee Hyo Joo, the granddaughter of the cosmetics firm’s founder and a rising star within the pictures world.

Director Lee Dong Yoon launched the drama as one which consists of “the bubbly allure and chemistry of a pair with an age distinction” however can be at its core a critical story about one couple’s romance.

Making a reference to the drama’s Korean title, which accurately interprets to, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick,” Lee Dong Yoon shared, “Because the setting is a cosmetics firm, there are scenes associated to lipstick. Nonetheless, it’s not simply the lipstick but additionally the symbolism that it holds. She has lipstick that she placed on every time she met the person she used to like, however the youthful colleague who finds out concerning the factor she couldn’t say tells her, ‘I want you wouldn’t put it on.’”

Gained Jin Ah additionally shared her ideas on the distinctive title. “Once I first heard the title over the telephone, I needed to ask once more,” she mentioned. “The picture that the title evokes gave off a extremely sturdy and daring feeling, so it was surprising.”

Persevering with, she added, “I questioned if the drama could be actually intense, however the best way that the feelings develop within the story is regular and lifelike. Though I haven’t had the identical experiences, I used to be in a position to sympathize with the story and was drawn in by the lifelike approach that the feelings unfold.”

Rowoon chimed in, “The title is exclusive and has a horny air. The character of Chae Hyun Seung is considerably of a fantasy character so once I first heard the title I assumed it was attractive.”

Lee Dong Yoon then spoke about how he got here to forged Gained Jin Ah within the function {of professional} marketer Yoon Tune Ah. “I often watched Gained Jin Ah’s earlier works. She’s an excellent actor and he or she has her personal type,” he famous. “Once I considered casting somebody for the function, I hoped that the function could be portrayed in a sensible method as an alternative of like one thing from a fantasy novel, since she’s caught in the midst of two males. I wished an actress with a real facet. Once I met Gained Jin Ah for the primary time she was nice, and he or she additionally understands her character at a deep degree.”

Gained Jin Ah revealed that she labored at an workplace job in her early twenties earlier than she grew to become an actress, noting that regardless that she didn’t have many recollections about that point, her muscle reminiscence appeared to kick in when she sat in entrance of the keyboard and mouse.

Sharing how she ready for her function, Gained Jin Ah defined, “For the reason that drama is ready at a cosmetics firm, we have now to run lots of checks, and we got the chance to satisfy and be taught from actual workers within the subject. I additionally watched entrepreneurs’ vlogs on YouTube.”

Gained Jin Ah additionally gave extra perception into her character. “Yoon Tune Ah may look like a workaholic, however she’s at all times in relationships,” she mentioned. “I believe she’s passionate in each approach. She’s an clever character who can tackle each work and love.”

Lee Dong Yoon mentioned about Rowoon, “He’s tall, good-looking, and has an excellent voice. Once I met him in particular person, he had a really critical angle towards appearing. He thought very critically about easy methods to bridge the hole between him and his character of Chae Hyun Seung. I questioned if it was attainable for somebody of their twenties to appear to be he does and be so critical. I actually favored it.”

Rowoon’s function as an workplace employee marks a departure from his earlier highschool romance drama “Extraordinary You.” Hoping to present viewers a glimpse at a totally reverse facet of him, Rowoon added, “Basically, I don’t suppose there’s a giant distinction between college and workplace romance, however there will probably be variations primarily based on the state of affairs and the setting.”

Sharing why he forged Lee Hyun Wook within the function of promoting director Lee Jae Shin, the director mentioned, “Lee Jae Shin is a personality who experiences ache however doesn’t outwardly specific a lot. Lee Hyun Wook expresses his function’s emotions in a brief second utilizing his gaze and his voice. I assumed he did properly.”

The romance drama is notably totally different from lots of Lee Hyun Wook’s earlier roles in thriller dramas resembling OCN’s “Search.” The actor mentioned that moderately than trying to take up the problem of a brand new style, he was drawn to the drama for different causes. “In my earlier productions I performed cynical and delinquent characters who had been out to hurt others, however on this drama I can smile warmly,” he shared. “Due to that, as an alternative of making an attempt to make a particular change I simply tried to behave out precisely what was within the script.”

Lee Joo Bin additionally spoke about her function as Lee Hyo Joo, the granddaughter of the cosmetics firm’s founder who hides a delicate coronary heart underneath a tough exterior. “It’s my first time taking part in somebody from a wealthy household, so I used to be in a position to expertise that life not directly,” she revealed. “I wished to make ‘younger and wealthy’ one of many descriptors of my character.”

Gained Jin Ah then let viewers know what to look out for within the drama. “Because it’s a narrative about an older girl and a youthful man, I believe viewers will take pleasure in watching over the method of how they progress from colleagues into a pair,” she shared. “There’s going to be a distinction earlier than and after they fall in love, in order that will probably be attention-grabbing to look at as properly.”

Rowoon piqued viewers’ curiosity by concluding, “I believe the drama’s title is about discovering oneself. In the event you watch the drama, you’ll see what sort of that means this message holds.”

“She Would Never Know” premiered on January 18.

