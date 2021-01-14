“She Would Never Know” Director Shares Praise For SF9’s Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, And More

The director of JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would Never Know” had nothing however compliments for the principle forged!

An adaptation of a preferred net novel, “She Would Never Know” will inform the sophisticated workplace love story of two coworkers on a advertising and marketing crew for a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah will star as perfectionist Yoon Music Ah, whereas Rowoon will play her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Moreover, Lee Hyun Wook will play the formidable advertising and marketing crew director Lee Jae Shin, and Lee Joo Bin will tackle the function of Lee Hyo Joo, the granddaughter of the beauty firm’s founder and a rising star within the images world.

In an interview, Director Lee Dong Yoon started by sharing his first impressions of the drama. “After I first noticed the title, I used to be truthfully shocked,” he revealed, referring to the Korean title of the drama which accurately interprets to “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick.” He continued, “I’ve to confess I used to be somewhat fearful because the title was so direct and daring. Nevertheless, after studying the script it turned out to be a severe love story.”

Lee Dong Yoon additionally revealed the points of the drama that drew him to tackle the function of director. “The story isn’t only a candy and easy romance between a pair with an age distinction. I appreciated that the story intently follows the start of their love story in addition to how they work to guard their love,” he defined. “Except for the principle couple, I additionally suppose that there are quite a lot of factors of curiosity because of the varied storylines of the opposite characters.”

Lee Dong Yoon shared his ideas on the 4 actors that made up the principle forged. Starting with Won Jin Ah, he mentioned, “Won Jin Ah performs the function of Yoon Music Ah, who has no selection however to get caught between a person who betrayed her and a youthful man who approaches her. Due to that, I wished her to be a very real looking character that you’d see in actual life. Won Jin Ah all the time stood out to me in her earlier roles the place she had her toes firmly planted in actuality, so I had wished to work together with her sooner or later. After I met her, she first instructed me that she would love it if Yoon Music Ah wasn’t the kind to fall in love blindly. I actually appreciated that.”

About Rowoon, Lee Dong Yoon mentioned, “Rowoon seems to be like he simply leapt out of the script. Every part is identical, from his spectacular top and broad shoulders to his brilliant eyes and smile.” The director continued, “After I met him in individual, I used to be much more shocked since he took a really severe perspective towards the manufacturing. I used to be impressed with the best way he immersed himself in his function and the drama even at his younger age. His look apart, I believe there’s no higher actor to tackle the function of Chae Hyun Seung who grows as he turns into enlightened by love.”

Subsequent, Lee Dong Yoon shared his reward for Lee Hyun Wook. “I first noticed him at an audition for the function of Lee Jae Shin, and he did nicely from the beginning,” he revealed. “He took somebody who simply seems to be like he betrays others and turned him right into a three-dimensional character. Lee Jae Shin is a restrained character who doesn’t categorical a lot emotion, however Lee Hyun Wook expressed his minor adjustments in feelings via nothing however his gaze and his tone of voice.”

Lastly, Lee Dong Yoon shared his ideas on Lee Joo Bin, noting that she was truly the primary actress to be forged within the drama. He mentioned, “Lee Hyo Joo is a personality who could be naïve but additionally be overflowing with charisma, so her character was onerous to pin down. It was after assembly Lee Joo Bin that I used to be capable of resolve find out how to painting the character. Though she’s very extravagant and brilliant, she’s additionally a strong-minded actress. I appreciated her bubbly character in ‘Melo Is My Nature‘ and I’m wanting ahead to seeing her show a distinct form of allure via this drama.”

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

