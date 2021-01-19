“She Would Never Know” Gets Off To Modest But Promising Start + “Royal Secret Agent” Continues Lead Streak

JTBC’s new drama “She Would Never Know” made a quiet however promising debut within the Monday-Tuesday night time slot.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the January 18 premiere of “She Would Never Know” recorded common nationwide scores of two.024 p.c. That is greater than the scores of “Reside On,” which beforehand aired on this time slot (however solely on Tuesdays) and peaked at 1.3 p.c. Additionally it is barely greater than the premiere scores of “18 Once more,” which aired on this time slot earlier than “Reside On” and rose to the excessive 2 p.c and low 3 p.c vary later in its run.

“Royal Secret Agent” continues the lead streak that it started after the tip of “The Penthouse” on SBS. The January 18 episode recorded scores of 5.8 and 9.7 p.c, which is nearly equivalent to final episode, when it recorded a private finest.

On tvN, “Awaken” set a brand new private finest this week with 5.397 p.c. This marks a promising rise for the drama because it first broke into the 5 p.c vary final episode.

