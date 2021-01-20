“She Would Never Know” Previews Tense Encounter At Wedding Dress Shop

JTBC’s new drama “She Would Never Know” has revealed new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

An adaptation of a preferred internet novel, “She Would Never Know” tells the difficult workplace love story of two coworkers on a advertising and marketing crew for a cosmetics model. Gained Jin Ah stars as perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung. Lee Hyun Wook takes the position of promoting director Lee Jae Shin, and Lee Joo Bin performs Lee Hyo Joo, the granddaughter of the cosmetics firm’s founder who hides a smooth coronary heart beneath a tough exterior.

The drama premiered on January 18, and on January 19, it gave a glimpse of the second episode.

Within the newly launched stills, Chae Hyun Seung, Yoon Tune Ah, Lee Jae Shin, and Lee Hyo Joo are on the marriage ceremony costume store Hara, which is owned by Chae Hyun Seung’s sister Chae Ji Seung (Wang Bit Na). Yoon Tune Ah is surprised that her lover is at a marriage store with one other girl. Chae Hyun Seung, who’s secretly in love along with her, appears anxious and fearful, and he’s upset that he can’t do something for her as a mere colleague.

In distinction, Lee Jae Shin and Lee Hyo Joo are blissful and blissful as they make marriage ceremony preparations. Lee Jae Shin gazes at awe at his lovely bride who’s carrying a glamorous marriage ceremony costume. Viewers are keen to look at the subsequent episode with the intention to discover out how Yoon Tune Ah will cope with the betrayal and address the heartbreak.

The second episode of “She Would Never Know” will air on January 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Gained Jin Ah in “Melting Me Softly“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)