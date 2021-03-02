“She Would Never Know” Previews Trouble Brewing In SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah’s Relationship

SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah will encounter some bumps in “She Would Never Know”!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama in regards to the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising workforce for a cosmetics model referred to as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Track Ah, whereas Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

In the newly launched stills, Chae Hyun Seung gazes at paperwork with a solemn expression, and Yoon Track Ah stares at him with nervous eyes, hinting at a tense second between the couple. The environment instantly turns awkward and chilly, making viewers nervous about what’s going to occur subsequent. Above all, it is vitally uncommon to see Yoon Track Ah strolling on eggshells round Chae Hyun Seung. She’s often assured and daring, so it raises questions on her sudden change of perspective.

In one picture, Yoon Track Ah and Chae Hyun Seung stand aside from one another in a barely darkened room. Their bodily and emotional distance hints at hassle of their relationship, and the unidentified pressure within the air is growing curiosity about what’s going to occur subsequent.

Discover out precisely what these mysterious paperwork are about within the subsequent episode of “She Would Never Know” that airs on March 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Won Jin Ah in “Melting Me Softly” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)