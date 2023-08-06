She Would Never Know Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A second season of the South Korean television show She Would Never Know will soon air. Won Jin-ah, Rowoon, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Kyu-han are all present in the program.

The first season of the show debuted on JTBC on January 18, 2021, and is based on the online book Senior, Don’t Putting on That Lipstick by Elise (Elize), published in 2017.

On January 18, 2021, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of She Would Never Know has fans incredibly enthusiastic, and they are eager to learn more about what lies next.

She Would Never Know Season 2 Release Date

She Would Never Know’s first season was confirmed and debuted on January 18, 2021. There were sixteen episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Sadly, it still remains unclear if She Would Never Understand are going to get a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. The show’s producers have still signaled their interest in a second season and suggested prospective storylines.

She Would Never Know Season 2 Cast

If it is, Rowoon as Chae Hyun-Seung, Jin-ah as Yoon Song-an, Lee Joo Bin as Lee Hyo Joo, Lee Hyun Woo as Lee Jae Shin, Wang Bit Na as Chae Ji Seung, and Lee Kyu Han as Lee Jae Woon will all appear in She Would Never Know Season 2.

She Would Never Know Season 2 Trailer

She Would Never Know Season 2 Plot

The show has not been brought back by Netflix for a second episode. Since there aren’t many facts known about She Would Never Know’s second season, we can only infer some things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left up in the season before in the following season.

Whether there will be a second season also relies on the novel’s plot. The creators won’t produce a second season if the first one covers the whole story of the book in which it is based.

