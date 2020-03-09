SheBelieves Cup 2020 on TV: How to live stream and watch England Lionesses on BBC

The SheBelieves Cup is approaching as soon as extra with England’s Lionesses prepared to do battle with the USWNT as soon as once more.

Phil Neville’s facet have been outclassed within the Ladies’s World Cup final yr, however enter 2020 with renewed optimism forward of the annual invitational match.

The pair are joined by Japan – who made their SheBelieves Cup debut in 2019 – and newcomers Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to know in regards to the SheBelieves Cup.

When is the SheBelieves Cup?

The match begins on Thursday fifth March 2020 and runs till Wednesday 11th March 2020.

The place is the SheBelieves Cup held?

The competitors will happen at three venues throughout the USA.

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (Capability: 25,500)

Crimson Bull Area, Harrison, NJ (Capability: 25,000)

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX (Capability: 25,000)

How to watch SheBelieves Cup on TV

Followers can tune in to watch England video games without spending a dime on BBC channels all through the match.Take a look at the complete fixture listing under for particulars, dates and instances.

How to live stream SheBelieves Cup

You can even live stream England matches by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

SheBelieves Cup fixtures

All UK time

Thursday fifth March

Spain v Japan (8:15pm)

USA v England (11:45pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Sunday eighth March

Japan v England (7:15pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

USA v Spain (10:00pm)

Wednesday 11th March

England v Spain (9:15pm) BBC 4 / BBC iPlayer

USA v Japan (midnight)

Who gained the final SheBelieves Cup?

England gained the 2019 version of the SheBelieves Cup with a formidable two wins and a draw in opposition to the opposite invited nations.

The Lionesses beat Brazil and Japan both facet of a gutsy 2-2 draw with the USWNT to declare the crown.