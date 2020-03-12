SheBelieves Cup 2020 on TV: How to live stream and watch England Lionesses on BBC

The SheBelieves Cup is approaching as soon as extra with England’s Lionesses prepared to do battle with the USWNT as soon as once more.

Phil Neville’s facet have been outclassed within the Ladies’s World Cup final yr, however enter 2020 with renewed optimism forward of the annual invitational event.

The pair are joined by Japan – who made their SheBelieves Cup debut in 2019 – and newcomers Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to know concerning the SheBelieves Cup.

When is the SheBelieves Cup?

The event begins on Thursday fifth March 2020 and runs till Wednesday 11th March 2020.

The place is the SheBelieves Cup held?

The competitors will happen at three venues throughout the USA.

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (Capability: 25,500)

Pink Bull Area, Harrison, NJ (Capability: 25,000)

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX (Capability: 25,000)

How to watch SheBelieves Cup on TV

Followers can tune in to watch England video games at no cost on BBC channels all through the event.Try the total fixture checklist beneath for particulars, dates and occasions.

How to live stream SheBelieves Cup

You can too live stream England matches by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

SheBelieves Cup fixtures

All UK time

Thursday fifth March

Spain v Japan (8:15pm)

USA v England (11:45pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Sunday eighth March

Japan v England (7:15pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

USA v Spain (10:00pm)

Wednesday 11th March

England v Spain (9:15pm) BBC 4 / BBC iPlayer

USA v Japan (midnight)

Who received the final SheBelieves Cup?

England received the 2019 version of the SheBelieves Cup with a formidable two wins and a draw in opposition to the opposite invited nations.

The Lionesses beat Brazil and Japan both facet of a gutsy 2-2 draw with the USWNT to declare the crown.