Sheena Bora Homicide Case: Indrani Mukerjea claims my daughter Sheena Bora is alive and in Kashmir

Sheena Bora Homicide Case, Mumbai: Former media persona and his daughter murdered ( Sheena Bora Homicide Case) Indrani Mukerjea accused of (Indrani Mukerjea) Has made a odd declare. Indrani informed that her daughter Sheena Bora (Sheena Bora), who used to be murdered within the 12 months 2012, is alive and right now in Kashmir. central bureau (CBI) In her letter to the director of the U.Ok., she has argued that she met a lady within the Byculla Ladies’s Prison, who informed her that she had met her daughter in Kashmir. Indrani advised the investigating company CBI to get Sheena searched in Kashmir.Additionally Learn – White collar terrorists get essentially the most excitement from the dying of infantrymen, take the military. Common’s large observation

Sheena Bora homicide case | An inmate, who’s a government officer, informed Indrani Mukerjea that she met Sheena in Srinagar in 2021. Indrani has written a letter to CBI, urging it to take essential steps. If it doesn’t, I can transfer an software in court docket: Indrani’s attorney Sana Raees Khan percent.twitter.com/1ZSDH1HUGi – ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

Indrani’s attorney Sana Rais Khan mentioned about Indrani Mukerjea’s declare within the Sheena Bora homicide case, a feminine prisoner, who’s a central authority legit, informed Indrani Mukerjea that she had met Sheena in Srinagar in 2021. Indrani has written a letter to CBI urging it to take essential steps. If it does not occur then I can observe in court docket. On the other hand, Indrani’s attorney Sana R. Khan informed media individuals that he had no main points as to what precisely his consumer, who has been in prison since August 2015, wrote within the letter. To this point the CBI has additionally no longer given any reaction. Additionally Learn – Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra will get aid from SC, will get coverage from arrest

Some reviews state that the sensational homicide case took a brand new flip with the arrest of Shyamvar Rai, the motive force of Indrani Mukerjea, six and a half of years in the past. Rai used to be the one that exposed the name of the game of Sheena Bora’s homicide. Therefore, Mumbai Police and CBI arrested Indrani Mukerjea’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her 2d husband and media rich person Peter Mukerjea, whilst Rai used to be arrested within the case in June 2016. Used to be pardoned after turning into a central authority witness.

Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea were given divorced by means of mutual consent in October 2019 right through their keep in numerous jails. Whilst Indrani Mukerjea’s bail packages had been rejected by means of quite a lot of courts, Peter Mukerjea used to be granted bail by means of a distinct CBI court docket in February 2020.

As later investigation printed that Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena lived along with her former live-in spouse, Siddhartha Das of Kolkata. Sheena, previous believed to be Indrani Mukerjea’s more youthful sister, used to be in a live-in dating along with her half-brother Rahul, who’s Peter Mukerjea’s more youthful son and lives in Dehradun along with his ex-wife.

In line with the observation given by means of Rai to the police after he used to be stuck in every other case in August 2015, 24-year-old Sheena Bora used to be strangled to dying on April 24, 2012 and her frame used to be dismembered in a suitcase. It used to be thrown within the wooded area of Raigad and burnt.

Within the ultimate six years, the CBI has filed a number of rate sheets towards the accused. The trial began within the 12 months 2017, by which the statements of about 60 witnesses had been recorded. (Enter: IANS-ANI)