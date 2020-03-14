Shehnaz Kaur Gill Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Shehnaz Kaur Gill is an Indian actress cum singer and Mannequin. Shehnaz turns into in style after carried out within the music video named “Majhe Di Jatti”. She can be well-known for her participated in India’s most well-known television actuality present “Huge Boss 13”. Shehnaz is 25 Years previous actress who began his performing profession with Kala shah Kala film in 2019, it’s a Punjabi film. Chandigarh is the birthplace of Shehnaz. Learn extra to find out about Shehnaz Kaur Gill Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Usually Shehnaz Performs within the Punjabi songs and albums. Shehnaz has accomplished her commencement in Commerce topic from Pretty Skilled College, Punjab. She participated in lots of modeling exhibits. In 2015 Shehnaz was carried out in a Punjabi music video “Shiv di Kitaab”. She has additionally carried out in Garry Sandhu’s “yeah Child” music video, Ravneet Singh’s “Lakh Laahnta”, and so forth. Shehnaz can be a singer and sings some songs like “Burberry” and “Sarpanch” in 2019. Her music is so well-known.

Shehnaz Kaur Gill Wiki/Biography

Actual Title: Shehnaz Kaur Gill

Born: 27 January 1993

Born Place: Chandigarh, India

Occupation: Actress, Singer, Mannequin

Shehnaz Kaur Gill Bodily Look

Shehnaz is 26 Years previous as of 2019. She is approx 165 cm tall and her weight is approx 55 Kg. Her eye shade is Darkish brown and her hair shade is Black. She is wanting Beautifull along with her Determine Mesurement which is approx 32-28-32.

Shehnaz Kaur Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Aquarius

Nick Title: Sana

College: Not Identified

School: Pretty Skilled College, Punjab

Training: B.Com

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Internet Value: Not Identified

Music Track Debut: “Shiv Di Kitaab” In 2015

Movie Debut: “Kala Shah Kala” In 2019

Meals Behavior: Not Identified

Controversies: None

Shehnaz Kaur Household & Caste

Shehnaz mother and father identify will not be identified, i’m engaged on that so i’ll up to date later. Shehbaz Badesha is the brother of Shehnaz Kaur. She is Shikism by faith and her caste is Jatt.

Shehnaz Kaur Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Amrindra Gill, Gippy Grewal

Favourite Actress: Rekha, Sushmita Sen

Favourite Meals: Rumali Roti, Kadhai Paneer

Favourite Singer: Amrindra Gill, Babbu Maan

Favourite Colour: Crimson, Blue

Favourite Sports activities: Volleyball

Shehnaz Kaur Hobbies

Shehnaz love to do Dancing, Singing, and Dubsmash Video.

Shehnaz Kaur Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Her marital standing is Single. I don’t know about her Boyfriend as a result of she by no means shared this informationa that she is in relationship or not.

Unknown Info about Shehnaz Kaur