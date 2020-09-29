Shekhar Kapur appointed as the chairman of FTII, will be tenure till 2023

Pune: Famous filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society of Pune on Tuesday. Kapoor has also been made the chairman of the governing council of the institute. An official gave this information. Institute director Bhupendra Canthaula said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the appointment of Kapoor to these posts. Also Read – Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wants to do this work for Sushant Singh, said – one day definitely …

The official said that his term will be till March 3, 2023. Born on December 6, 1945 in Lahore, Pakistan, Kapoor is particularly noted for his films 'Elizabeth' (1998), 'Bandit Queen' (1994) and 'The Four Fathers' (2002).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, 'I am happy to say that Shekhar Kapur, the famous international personality of the film world, has been appointed as the President of FTII Society and the Chairman of the Governing Council of FTII.'

He said, 'The institute will benefit from Kapoor's long experience. I am confident that everybody will welcome his appointment. 'After actor Anupam Kher, who resigned as the president of the institute in 2018, BP Singh, the producer-director of the TV serial' CID 'was the chairman of the FTII Society in December 2018 and He was made the chairman of the Governing Council.

