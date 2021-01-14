Shelley Zimmerman Named President of TV at Kerry Ehrin’s Bad Attitude Entertainment

Shelley Zimmerman has departed Awesomeness and is becoming a member of Kerry Ehrin’s Bad Attitude Entertainment as president of tv, the place she is going to develop and produce new initiatives for the corporate.

“Shelley brings a wealth of expertise and data and has nice inventive instincts, and is the proper individual to accomplice with as I look to increase my firm and establish initiatives, each to put in writing myself, and as a chance to foster different writers’ voices,” mentioned Ehrin, the manager producer of “The Morning Present” who just lately prolonged an general take care of Apple TV Plus.

Zimmerman’s exit from Awesomeness as government VP of live-action studio was introduced earlier Wednesday, as ViacomCBS consolidates all live-action manufacturing throughout Nickelodeon and Awesomeness underneath Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin. Among the many collection Zimmerman produced at Awesomeness are‘To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than,’ ‘PEN15’ and ‘Trinkets.’”

At Bad Attitude Entertainment, she is about to shepherd initiatives that Ehrin will create and write, in addition to these for which she is going to oversee different writers.

“As an enormous fan of Kerry’s work and creations, I’m thrilled to accomplice together with her to create new, thrilling tales to affix the distinctive content material on Apple TV Plus,” mentioned Zimmerman. “The chance to collaborate with somebody as wildly gifted as Kerry for a platform that’s elevating the very best in storytelling is actually a dream job.”

Earlier than her time at Awesomeness, Zimmerman was senior VP of scripted programming at Warner Horizon, overseeing Freeform’s “Fairly Little Liars” and TNT’s “Dallas.” Previous to that, she served as president of tv improvement at Tollin/Robbins Productions, the place she developed “Smallville,” “One Tree Hill,” and “What I Like About You.”

Ehrin’s “The Morning Present,” which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is at present in manufacturing on its second season. Ehrin additionally co-created and government produced “Bates Motel,” and was a author and producer on “Friday Night time Lights” and “Parenthood.”

Ehrin is represented by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and legal professional Phil Klein. Zimmerman is repped by legal professional Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham.