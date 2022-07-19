Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history again, winning the fifth gold in the 100 meters and warned: “I am able to run faster”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100 meters at the World Championships in Athletics

There is no debate about her: she is one of the most important athletes in history. and in the Eugene World Championships in Athletics ratified that nickname: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100m for the fifth time in her career. to continue writing pages of a golden book in this discipline. The Jamaican crossed the finish line at 10.67 seconds leaving his compatriots behind Shericka Jackson y Elaine Thompson-Herah.

“I believe in my ability to run faster and that is why I will not stop until I achieve it”warned the legendary sprinter who could not yet come close to the invincible mark of the American Florence Griffith-Joyner when she crossed the finish line in 10.49 in 1988 to set the world record that still exists.

“The secret of my success is that I am a competitor. I love competition and I believe that God has given me a gift. I work hard, I am determined and I always want more”, she explained after beating Jakcson (10.73) y Thompson-Herah (10.81)who came from winning the gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The list was completed with the British Dina Asher-Smith (10.83), the Swiss Mujinga Kambundji (10.91), the American Aleia Hobbs (10.92), the Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou (10.93) and the American Melissa Jefferson (11.03).

Jamaica to power: the celebration of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah (Photo: Reuters)

the runner of 35 years won the gold medal for the first time in this discipline in the Berlin World Cup 2009something he repeated in Moscow 2013, Beijing 2015, Doha 2019 and, of course, in this new edition in the United States. She only came fourth in the fight of Daegu 2011 due to an injury that affected her in her preparation for the contest (the North American Carmelita Jeter was champion) and in London 2017 when she did not participate because she was pregnant with her son Zyon (American Tori Bowie won). “I was watching it at my house. At the time I was rooting for Elaine (Thompson) and I went into labor from watching the race. Finally, I had my son a day later ”, she had told about that edition.

“Many times people talk about my age or being a mother, but I see it as part of the journey in life. And instead of thinking of it as something that will affect me negatively, I see it as a positive experience.. My husband and son were in the stands. But they don’t like to be the center of attention, so they sit on top so no one sees them,” she expressed.

“This is my fifth world title in the 100m, and it comes at 35 years old. Yes, I said 35!”, he stressed. And he said that he is happy to have shared the podium with his compatriots: “It was definitely something we had in mind. I’m glad we were able to do it and that we finished top three. We knew that the United States had made the hat trick in the 100m (men) so we couldn’t let them steal the show from us.” The reference was linked to Saturday’s triumph of Fred Kerley followed by Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell.

Pryce, who in his career also holds two gold medals at the Olympic Games (Beijing 2008 and London 2012) in addition to a bronze (2016) and a silver (2020), will hit the slopes again in the afternoon in qualifier number 3 of the 200 meters. However, this distance is not his specialty beyond him that she won gold at the 2013 World Cup and was a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics.

