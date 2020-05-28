Shelter Music Group Expands; Adds Godsmack, Barenaked Ladies to Roster – Variety

Veteran music government Carl Stubner (pictured) has added 5 managers and their acts to his Shelter Music Group roster. Becoming a member of the corporate are Paul Geary and Steve Wooden of International Artist Administration, whose purchasers embody Godsmack, The Hollywood Vampires, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Hoobastank, Like A Storm and Sully Erna; Alison Taylor of Atwork Administration brings along with her Barenaked Ladies; Derek Brewer of Manifest Grp has Dance Gavin Dance, Palaye Royale and Crown The Empire, amongst others; and Will Hoffman, who handles Nothing Extra.

Shelter Music Group operates as a document label, publishing firm, and branding and advertising agency as well as to expertise administration. Stubner, longtime supervisor of Fleetwood Mac, ZZ High, Crowded Home and Neil Finn, holds the title of chairman and Dino Paredes (A Excellent Circle, Puscifer) is president.

Stated Stubner in saying the growth: “These are uncommon occasions however we now have seen artists demanding new and progressive considering from their administration crew to adapt to the world we presently reside in. This group of pros are every extraordinary and established in their very own careers, and they’re going to assist us as we modify our sights and convey new focus to our enterprise and our purchasers. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”

The corporate is aligned with BMG as a monetary accomplice, of which Stubner provides: “Right now’s announcement showcases the fast development of the supervisor/shopper roster simply six months into the brand new enterprise and signifies the collective ambition to create a dominant pressure in music administration. BMG has been steadfast of their dedication to this firm.”