Shelter Streaming Platform for Architecture Fans Launches in Australia – Variety

Australian actor-producer and entrepreneur Dustin Clare is launching Shelter, a brand new streaming platform for structure fanatics. The platform is focusing on a world viewers and can carry a mix of movies, TV exhibits in addition to its personal originals.

Shelter is constructed on a know-how platform from New Zealand’s Shift 72, which has just lately provided the software program for movie festivals reminiscent of these in Sydney and Melbourne, which have gone digital. That is Shift 72’s first transfer into SVOD.

Shelter will launch with an preliminary 200 hours of content material on July 31. Value to the patron, after a 14-day free trial, is about at $5.99 or GBP4.99, A$7.99 and EUR4.99 per 30 days.

Acquired exhibits accessible at launch embody: 2013 pageant favorite “Tadao Ando: From Vacancy to Infinity”; multi-award-winning “Don Freeman’s Artwork Home”; “Tiny,” a movie about minimal-sized properties, that was the winner of the Inexperienced Planet Award on the Rhode Island Worldwide Movie Pageant Tiny; and South American documentary “Do Extra With Much less” (“Hacer Mucho Con Poco”) about Ecuadorean architects and various financial fashions.

The primary Shelter unique is “Impressed Architecture,” a six-part sequence of 15 minutes exhibits on uniquely Australian buildings, shot and crafted by award-winning filmmaker Jim Lounsbury (The That means of Vanlife, The Infinite Lens).

Shelter has additionally partnered with world magazines Design Anthology and Inexperienced Journal to host and current premium video content material from these worldwide manufacturers.

As a performer, Clare is greatest recognized for his position as Gannicus in the “Spartacus” sequence, the “Wolf Creek” TV sequence and movies together with “Pacific Rim: Rebellion.” He’s additionally a accomplice is indie manufacturing and distribution firm, Combating Probability Movies, primarily based in northern New South Wales.

“The fact of lockdown has made us re-examine our connection to house, our fast setting, and the world round us. Via Shelter, we invite viewers to discover, be impressed, be entertained and engrossed, and most of all, be engaged with the world of structure, design, life-style and outside residing,” mentioned Clare in a press release.