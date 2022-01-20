Shenmue anime premieres trailer and will arrive very soon on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim

Shenmue the Animation promises to tell the origins of Ryo in a story divided into 13 chapters.

Crunchyroll y Adult Swim yesterday shared a new trailer for Shenmue the Animation, an anime series based on the classic SEGA video game for Dreamcast that aspires to capture its very essence of mystery and action with martial arts. When? Good news, we won’t have to wait much longer: both platforms will premiere the series worldwide, with the exception of Japan, on February 5.

Shenmue the Animation seeks to narrate Ryo Hazuki’s origin journey to become a martial arts fighter with all that that entails, as well as his path of revenge. In total they are guaranteed 13 episodes without knowing its duration. Next, we share the poster and the synopsis provided.

“Year 1985, Yokosuka. Ryo Hazuki has trained hard from a very young age to master the Hazuki style of Jujitsu under the supervision of his strict father at the Hazuki dojo. However, one day a mysterious man named Lan Di murders his father and steals the mirror his father had dedicated his life to protecting. Ryo is determined to uncover the truth behind his father’s murder., but soon he will end up involved in a war between mysterious organizations and will travel from Yokosuka to Hong Kong. It’s the beginning of Ryo’s long journey!”, we can read on Crunchyroll.

At the moment it is unknown if Shenmue the Animation will also be broadcast on HBO Max, as was the case with Blade Runner: Black Lotus, signed by Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Luckily, to get rid of doubts, we will only have to wait for this month of February.

The Shenmue saga came back to life in the video game industry in 2019 with the unsatisfactory Shenmue 3, of which you can read its analysis in 3D Games.

