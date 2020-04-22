Sheridan Smith, Robert Glenister and Angela Griffin to star in ITV’s Isolation Stories

ITV will air a sequence of quick dramas about life throughout the UK’s lockdown, with Sheridan Smith set to star in the primary episode.

Isolation Stories will replicate what tens of millions of households have been going via in latest weeks, as they discover themselves caught indoors for the nice of the NHS and public well being.

The sequence is being produced following the strict guidelines of the UK lockdown, as solid members will movie scenes independently from dwelling, with administrators advising them remotely.

The sequence is produced by Jeff Pope, whose earlier work contains Oscar-nominated Philomena and ITV’s acclaimed factual drama A Confession.

Isolation Stories will consist of 4 episodes, operating for 15 minutes every.

The primary will probably be referred to as Mel, starring Sheridan Smith (Cilla) as a pregnant lady, going through the prospect of going via childbirth utterly alone.

Sheridan Smith mentioned: “I’m closely pregnant and have been isolating at dwelling so I jumped on the probability to make a drama in regards to the large drama happening throughout us proper now. I believe it’s actually essential to strive and replicate what’s occurring to us while it’s nonetheless truly occurring.”

The second episode will star Robert Glenister (Hustle) and his son Tom (Vera) as Ron and Russell. Ron has contracted coronavirus and is disoriented in mattress, whereas Russell is isolating and taking care of him. Their strained father-son relationship comes underneath the microscope in these confined situations, which sees outdated wounds reopened.

Episode three options Darren Boyd (Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man) as a paranoid hypochondriac who books a web-based session together with his psychiatrist, performed by Angela Griffin (Waterloo Street).

The sequence finale stars Eddie Marsan (The World’s Finish) as a single dad or mum taking care of his two sons at dwelling. His father-in-law (performed by Shameless star David Threlfall) begins showing outdoors the entrance window to entertain the youngsters from a distance, a lot to his chagrin.

Isolation Stories doesn't have a confirmed air date