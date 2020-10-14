Sheridan Smith to lead new ITV drama No Return from The Stranger writer

ITV has commissioned a new drama starring BAFTA-winning actress Sheridan Smith as a mom whose household vacation turns into a residing nightmare when her son is accused of a critical crime.

No Return, a four-part modern drama, follows couple Kathy and Martin as they journey to Turkey for an all-inclusive luxurious break with their teenage son Noah and youthful daughter Jess, when their household trip is upended by a horrific ordeal.

After Noah attends a seashore social gathering with fellow holidaymaker Rosie, his mother and father study he’s been arrested and should then take care of “an costly and alien authorized system, looming media protection and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their assist” as they struggle for his or her son’s freedom.

Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter The Stranger writer Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless, Brassic), No Return is predicted to start filming in the summertime of 2021, with The Stranger’s Hannah Quinn directing and Secure’s Nicola Shindler and Richard Price producing.

In a press release about her casting, Smith stated: “I’m such a giant fan of Danny Brocklehurst and Crimson Manufacturing, they make unimaginable dramas. I used to be thrilled to be requested to play Kathy on this thrilling manufacturing and to be at ITV once more. Can’t wait to begin filming on this thrilling, complicated story about household discovering their method by a terrifying scenario.”

Brocklehurst added that the collection will probably be “a ardour challenge” for him, saying: “It’s the story of a household caught in a contemporary nightmare but it surely permits us to discover themes of parenthood, justice, dependancy and consent.”

“I’m delighted to be working with the superb Sheridan Smith and as soon as once more partnering with ITV, and the sensible Nicola Shindler and Hannah Quinn.”

Mrs Biggs actress Smith was just lately the topic of a documentary for ITV, Changing into Mum, which detailed her struggles with alcohol, prescription remedy and nervousness.

