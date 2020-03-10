Sheridan Smith will play Cilla Black in stage musical

Sheridan Smith is reprising the function of Cilla Black for a brand new stage play concerning the lifetime of the enduring entertainer.

The musical is an adaptation of Jeff Pope’s three-part biopic, which starred Smith and aired on ITV again in September 2014.

The collection centered on a particular interval in Black’s life, from the early 60s as much as 1968, exploring her burgeoning profession in addition to her relationships with Bobby Wills and Brian Epstein.

The musical will open on the Liverpool Empire, the place it will have a four-week residency ranging from 23rd September, earlier than touring to Aylesbury, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Leeds.

Sheridan Smith confirmed the information on her private Instagram web page, with tickets out there to buy on-line from at this time.

The actress was nominated for a BAFTA in 2015 for her portrayal of Cilla and has additionally gained two Olivier Awards for stage performances in Legally Blonde and Flare Path.

Most just lately, she starred in ITV’s Cleansing Up reverse Deadwater Fell‘s Matthew McNulty.

Cilla Black’s music profession spanned a number of a long time, later turning into often called the host of Shock Shock and Blind Date.

Lately, ITV aired Cilla: The Misplaced Tapes, a set of house films from her private assortment, that includes interviews along with her shut good friend Paul O’Grady.