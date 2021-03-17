Sherlock: Benedict Cumberbatch leaves the door open to a fifth season

One of the roles that made us grow fond of Benedict Cumberbatch was that of Sherlock, a modernized and bizarre version of the classic character that took some elements of the version of Robert Downey Jr. but with a current style as well as deviously intelligent. Fans of the BBC series have spent a long time yearning for a return, because after season four, it seems that Benedict has completely merged with his role as Dr. Strange and no longer wants to play the detective again. Or so we thought, until Comicbook brings us another mental image.

It is no surprise that lately the “revival” are becoming fashionable (there you have Dexer and Frasier), and although it seems that there is no project “100% confirmed”, the door to a new season is not closed at all .

In an interview with the actor for the Collider medium, he said the following:

“I’m the worst person you can ask because I would never say never, obviously. But I don’t know. And I’m the worst person because my schedule is somewhat crowded at the moment, like Martin’s (hinting at Watson) with other projects of the ones I’m a part of. So who knows? Maybe one day, if the script is good. And when I say script, I mean maybe it could be a movie instead of the series. Who knows? not now.”

Are you dropping that you’d like to be the English detective in a movie version? Cumberbatch likes to set off alarms, but as we say, they are thoughts out loud. Have to wait.