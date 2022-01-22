Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments launch date on Switch and details its performance

Frogwares invites Nintendo system players to once again become the famous detective.

Frogwares today confirmed the launch of Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment in Nintendo Switch for within a very few weeks, specifically early february. It did so by also providing information on the performance of the video game on the console, both in the dock and outside of it.

Thus, the investigative adventure starring the world’s most famous detective can be enjoyed 720p in laptop and desktop mode on Nintendo Switch, while in TV mode Crimes and Punishment will run at 1080p. In both cases, Frogwares assures, performance will be locked at 30 FPS.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment challenges players to use the literary character’s renowned detective talents to solve six exciting and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular robberies and numerous investigations that sometimes go into the world of the fantastic. All this while mixing 14 different skills to get the answers you need.

If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment by fellow Sergio Martín on the pages of 3DJuegos that said like this: it has ups and downs, but the emotion provided by the discovery and the correct conclusion of each of the six cases , pushes you to keep playing over and over again.

Crimes and Punishments will be available for purchase in the Nintendo Switch eShop on February 3 for 29.99 euros / dollars. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, also from Frogwares, has recently been released.

More about: Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, Frogwares and Nintendo Switch.