‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Renewed for Season 2 at IFC and AMC – Variety

“Sherman’s Showcase” might be again for a second season of sketches, songs and company.

The 123 present created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle has been renewed for season 2 at IFC and AMC. Information of the renewal comes two days earlier than the present’s one-hour “Black Historical past Month Spectacular” premiering June 19 on each networks.

Season 2 might be comprised of six 30-minute episodes and is slated to air in 2021. “Sherman’s Showcase” is hosted by Salahuddin in character as Sherman McDaniel, and options “sketches, cultural nostalgia, A-list visitor stars, and authentic award-winning songs.”

“Sherman McDaniels has been a staple in American tradition for virtually 50 years and exhibits no indicators of slowing down…or getting older at all,” mentioned Salahuddin and Riddle. “We’re thrilled to return to the uniquely nerdy, quirky, silkily soulful and musical world of ‘Sherman’s Showcase.’ It’s all our favourite issues and now it’s on AMC and IFC. Season 2’s so huge, it wants two networks.”

The duo function govt producers on the collection together with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious by way of their Get Lifted Movie Co. Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia additionally govt produce, as does Pete Aronson.

“It’s uncommon right now for a present to develop a extremely passionate fanbase, get raves from critics and infiltrate well-liked tradition. ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ has finished all three and we’re thrilled to place it in entrance of AMC audiences alongside IFC’s devoted followers. Bashir and Diallo are fantastically proficient, we’re all ready with baited breath to collectively witness the continued evolution of Sherman McDaniels, American icon,” mentioned Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios.

AMC Studios Content material Distribution is managing worldwide gross sales of the present.