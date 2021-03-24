Sherri Shepherd Joins ABC Pilot ‘Black Don’t Crack’

Sherri Shepherd has boarded the ABC comedy pilot “Black Don’t Crack.” She is ready to star and produce.

Shepherd will play Angela Wright, a local New Yorker who’s someplace between 45 and demise. She’s a single mother who’s put apart her musical goals to boost her son after her husband dies. She’s been holding it down alone for years, caring for her household as a substitute of herself. When she is confronted with a private disaster, she reunites along with her sorority sisters to recapture the eagerness, ambition and sisterhood of their faculty glory days.

The multi-cam venture hails from author and producer Regina Hicks. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon will government produce through JuVee Productions, with Larry Wilmore supervising and government producing through Wilmore Movies.

Kelly Park can be set to direct the pilot. Her credit embrace Netflix’s “Nation Consolation,” ABC’s “Name Your Mom” and Fox’s “Name Me Kat.”

“Black Don’t Crack,” from ABC Signature, was one among three comedy pilots ABC picked up in January, together with a reboot of “The Surprise Years” and “Maggie” from Maggie Mull and Justin Adler.

The three comedy orders joined two lately introduced drama pilot pickups at ABC — “Queens” and “Epic.” It was introduced in November that ABC had given a sequence pickup to an untitled multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer that hails from “Fashionable Household” co-creator Chris Lloyd and government producer Vali Chandrasekaran.