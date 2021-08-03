Shershaah Film Solid & Staff, Actors, Roles, Liberate Date, Trailer

sign up for now

Shershaah is an upcoming Hindi language film in line with warfare. Shershaah forged starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani within the lead roles. The film is about to unlock on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Top Video. The movie is about at the Kargil Conflict of 1999 and is in line with the Indian Military Officer Capt. Vikram Batra. His braveness stays everlasting and his reminiscence indelible within the Indian psyche. His contributions rely as blessings in India’s win over the enemy.

He was once awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s best possible and maximum prestigious award for valour, for his movements throughout the 1999 Kargil Conflict. He led one of the vital hardest operations in mountain war in Indian historical past. He was once additionally identified by way of the title of Shershaah.

The movie was once written by way of Sandeep Srivastava and directed by way of Vishnu Varadhan. Shershaah film is produced collectively by way of Dharma Productions and Kaash Leisure.

Shershaah Solid

Sidharth Malhotra

As. Capt. Vikram Batra

Kiara Advani

As. Dimple Cheema

Himanshu Malhotra

As. Rajeev – Indian military officer

Shiv Pandit

Pawan Chopra

As. G.L Batra, Vikram Batra’s father

Ankita Goraya

As. Nutan Batra – Captain Vikram Batra’s sister

Mir Sarwar

As. Hyder

Trishaan

As.

Sahil Vaid

As.

Jaaved Jaaferi

As. Pakistani Officer

