Sheryl Crow Says That Moving To Tennessee 20 Years After Leaving Los Angeles Saved Her Life:

During her performance at Sea, Grammy-winning singer Sheryl Crow reflected upon her decision to relocate from Hollywood to Nashville. Saturday night was the Now Music Festival within Asbury Park, New Jersey.

People reports that Crow, 61, became impassioned while introducing “Cross Creek Road” from her most recent studio album, Threads. “I’ll tell you a brief story,” she said to the gathering.

“Therefore, I am aware of how difficult it is, especially for young people. I don’t know if anyone else endured hardships such as I did when I was young, yet these are treacherous waters to navigate now.”

Crow Stated, “I Relocated To Nashville And Bought A Farm”, “As I Sat In The Trees And Prayed To God For Answers, I Ended Up Writing This Song.”:

The Grammy Award Winner Showed Sympathy For Audience Members Facing Difficult Times:

Over the weekend, while performing at the 2023 Sea Hear Now Music Festival within New Jersey, the Grammy-winning artist expressed empathy for those in her audience who were experiencing difficult times.

In Los Angeles, Celebrity Is Of Paramount Importance:

Crow continued, “In Los Angeles, celebrity is paramount, but not here, and I believe that celebrity as well as fame have done a disservice to artistry.”

“Family is the most essential element in this community, as well as privacy rates are extremely high. I do not believe the community here would allow paparazzi everywhere.”

Crow’s Performance Was Full Of Fan Favorites, Beginning With “If It Makes You Happy”:

Crow’s performance was full of fan favorites, beginning with “If It Makes You Happy” and ending with “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” both from her self-titled 1996 album.

She delighted the audience with additional compositions from her catalog of songs, including “All I Wanna Do,” “The First Cut Was the Deepest,” and “Soak Up the Sun.”