Shetland Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The seventh season of the Scottish crime drama series Shetland is highly well-liked and noteworthy. The series was created by ITV Studios for BBC Scotland and debuted on BBC One on March 10, 2013.

The books by Ann Cleeves served as the inspiration for David Kane’s television adaptation of the series’ plot. The primary author has been David Kane throughout. As DI Jimmy Pérez, Douglas Henshall plays the lead.

Alison O’Donnell portrays DS Alison “Tosh” McIntosh in the television show, while Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson and Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter.

Principal cast members include Anne Kidd, Julie Graham, Lewis Howden, and Erin Armstrong.

The 2016 BAFTA Scotland prize for best actor went to Henshall, while the series won the prize for best TV drama. Henshall is replaced in Series 8 (2023) by Ashley Jensen, who plays DI Ruth Calder.

On March 10, 2013, the first season began to broadcast. On March 11, 2014, Shetland’s second season was made available.

Fans of Shetland are eager to learn more about the future season and are extremely happy to have the seventh installment.

We recognise your enthusiasm, therefore we have provided all the information about Shetland’s seventh season.

In the seventh season of the BBC One series Shetland, investigator Jimmy Perez will finally take charge of his squad as they look into fresh murder cases throughout the Scottish Isles.

Perez’s actor, Douglas Henshall, opted to leave the show after season seven, although he will go on a high note.

In the most recent Shetland season, a strange new family settles in the area, but when the son vanishes, the detectives take upon their most recent case.

Season 7 of the television series Shetland has begun. Fans of the Shetland miniseries undoubtedly looking forward to learning more about their beloved shows. The best place to learn about recent changes to your beloved programmes is on our website.

Shetland Season 7 Release Date

Shetland’s first season included two episodes and was released on March 10, 2013. On March 11, 2013, the last episode of season one was broadcast. Shetland’s second season, which has six episodes, premiered on March 11, 2014.

The third episode of the television show started production in April 2015, and premiered in January 2016. In July 2016, the BBC made a fourth series announcement.

The first episode of Shetland’s seventh season premiered on August 10, 2022. It was reported on July 20, 2022, that Shetland will return for its eighth season in 2023, although without Henshall.

Shetland Season 7 Cast

Stewart Porter, Alison “Tosh” McIntosh, Steven Robertson, Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden, Billy McCabe, Anne Kidd, Cora McLean, Julie Graham, Rhona Kelly, and Ashley Jensen are among the cast members of Shetland Season 7. Douglas Henshall plays Jimmy Pérez.

Shetland Season 7 Trailer

Shetland Season 7 Plot

The show received a seventh season renewal from BBC One. Since there aren’t many facts known about Shetland’s seventh season, we can only infer some things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

As we all witnessed when Jimmy, the series’ lead investigator, was detained at the end of season 6, fans are naturally interested in learning what will occur in season 7.

We also saw it towards the conclusion of season six. When Donna learns that Tosh is expecting, she writes a letter to her attorney warning him that Duncan is planning to murder her. However, later, Duncan confesses to the crime and gives himself in to the police in order to save Jimmy.

We all saw that Jimmy, the show’s lead investigator, was taken into custody at the conclusion of season 6, so we must wait to see what sequence events in season 7 will bring to Jimmy. We know that people are anxious to know what will occur in season 7.

We also saw it towards the conclusion of season six. When Donna learns that Tosh is expecting, she writes a letter to the attorney threatening Duncan with murder. However, later, Duncan admits to the crime and cooperates with the authorities in order to save Jimmy.

Fans have adored Shetland over all six seasons, as we are well aware. We all agreed that the season 6 finale was strange and left the audience wondering what would occur in the upcoming season as well as how Jimmy would escape from jail.

And as we see how detective Jimmy attempts to investigate the murder, Season 7 of Shetland is sure to be full with surprises. So, let’s see what intriguing twists Jimmy will experience in Shetland season 7 and how the writers will continue the plot.

A significant cliffhanger from season six left fans with several different ways the tale may go in season seven.

By the conclusion of the season, Duncan Hunter and DI Jimmy Perez had both been detained on suspicion of being involved in Donna Killick’s murder. In the fourth season, Killick, an elderly, icy-blooded serial murderer, served as the show’s major adversary.

Jimmy brought up his stepdaughter when her mother passed away; Duncan is her biological father. While co-parenting their kid, both men had opposing viewpoints, but to everyone’s amazement, they finally became close.

Due to their close friendship, Duncan admitted to Jimmy that he had assisted Killick in killing herself when she asked him to do so. They were unaware that she had already sent a letter to the attorney accusing both men of being involved in her death.

In an effort to protect Jimmy from the entire complicated issue, Duncan handed himself in. However, Jimmy was also detained as a result of Killick’s letter.