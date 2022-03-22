Andriy Shevchenko (Reuters)

It’s been more than 20 days since Russia launched its first missile aimed at Ukraine and since then the situation in the European country is getting worse. Millions of people have left their homes to flee to other countries and the death toll increases every day. In this stage, Andriy Shevchenko gave an interview in which he recounted the drama that his family and his people are experiencing in the midst of the constant bombardments that have ruined the lives of a generation.

The former Ukrainian soccer player, a legend in his country and in Europe, currently resides with his wife and children in England, where they have participated in some demonstrations against the war. From there He constantly follows the news of what is happening in his homeland where his mother, sister, cousins ​​and a large part of his loved ones are.some of whom have managed to leave kyiv, but have not crossed the border.

“My friends, some are on the front lines. They represent our country, our freedom, our choice, our pride. We defend ourselves, we fight. We have to do it, we have no choice”, he explained in dialogue with Daily Mail. In that talk, she said that she found out about the start of the attacks from a call from his mother. “She said: ‘The war has begun.’ We could not believe that Russia would take such a step and start the war. We were in shock.”

Shevchenko, top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian national team with 48 cries and former coach of the team, was proud of his compatriots: “We fight for our election, for our freedom, for our democracy. When you see people on the street, going unarmed to stop a tank, that’s very powerful. We will defend until the end. Russia is not welcome”. In this regard, he continued: “The independence of Ukraine is only 30 years old. When I started playing football, it was just when we became independent. From the first day until now, I have always been proud to be Ukrainian, and no one else is going to dictate to us.”

Shevchenko worked at the head of the Ukrainian national team between 2016 and 2021 (EFE)

The former Milan footballer, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2004, refused to mention Vladimir Putin in the interview: “We have to press. The Russian president, I don’t want to say the name of that thing, said that it is a ‘special operation’. It is not a special operation. It is the slaughter of innocents. It is people surrounded. They are bombed cities.” It was at this point, in which the former player emphasized the attacks against civilian targets: “I am the father of four children. We can’t stand that. Innocent children are dying. Without reason. That’s what I work for, to stop this war. This war makes sense.”

At 45 years old, the former striker is a sports reference in his country and in the world, which is why his opinion on the decision of much of the West to ban the participation of Russian athletes in certain events carries weight. “I absolutely agree with removing Russian athletes from competitions as the war has not stopped”he pointed.

In this way, Shevchenko he recognized that there are millions of Russians who are against the war and whose voices must be heard. For this reason, he said that he asks his friends to go out to the streets in Moscow to call for a ceasefire. In addition, he thanked the support of much of the world with his donations and opening the doors to Ukrainians who are forced to leave their homes.

European football calls for a ceasefire (Reuters)

The former coach of his country’s national team claimed to have constant dialogue with Ukrainian soccer players who play in the main European leagues. To them, he asked them to continue with their careers so that the flag of their nation continues to fly around the world and the subject continues to be talked about. “The world of sport is very united. It is against war. (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Vitaliy) Mykolenko, Yarmolenko, (Roman) Yaremchuk, it is very important that the boys keep playing. I am calling them, I am supporting them. We are united. ANDIt’s my campaign message: do your part. Do what you can. Please keep talking about Ukraine. We feel that we are not alone. If you support our athletes, you support us”.

With regard to sanctions Chelsea, one of the clubs in which he played, asked that the fans of the London team not be victims of the sanctions, although he maintained: “I am also in a position in which, with what is happening to my country, I want to do a call to all to do their part. Remember the most importantI only want one thing: to bring peace to my country, to stop the killing of innocent people, to stop the killing of children.”

