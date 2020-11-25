Shia religious leader Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died, son informed, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief

Lucknow: Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and well-known Shia religious teacher, died late on Tuesday. He was 83. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over Maulana’s demise. Maulana Sadiq’s son Kalbe Sibtain Noori said that his father breathed his last at around 10 pm at Era Hospital in Lucknow. Also Read – Gorakhpur AIR will not be broadcasted, CM Yogi said- public will continue to get facilities

Maulana Sadiq, suffering from cancer, severe pneumonia and infection, was hospitalized for the last one and a half months. He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital last Tuesday due to deteriorating health, but there was no improvement in his condition.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the hospital, his condition had worsened on Tuesday and he died late at night. Chief Minister Adityanath has deeply mourned the demise of Maulana Sadiq. Wishing the peace of the departed soul, he expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was known worldwide for his liberal image.