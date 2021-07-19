Shibani Dandekar Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Shibani Dandekar is an Indo-Australian model, singer, anchor, VJ, and actress. She rose to reputation when she hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2011 to 2015.

Wiki/Biography

Shibani Dandekar was once born on 27 August 1980 (age 38 years; as in 2018) in Pune, Maharashtra, India.

She was once born to Indian mother and father and spent the majority of her adolescence in London, Africa, and later, in Kingsgrove, New South Wales, a suburb in Sydney, Australia.

Emerging up, she had a specific interest in song and sports activities actions. She, along along side her sisters, incepted a song band named D-Primary. After completing her analysis, she moved to New York, where she did modelling and web internet hosting. Her existence took a turn when she purchased a possibility to host an instance known as An Night time With Shah Rukh Khan In Atlantic City, which presented her with the much-needed step forward she was once on the lookout for. Since then, there was once no making an attempt once more for her.

Physically Glance

Height: 5′ 6″

Weight: 55 kg

Hair Colour: Brown

Eye Colour: Black

Resolve Measurements: 32-26-32

Family, Caste & Boyfriend

Shibani was once born proper right into a Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin family with roots in Pune. She is the second one eldest daughter of Shashidhar Dandekar and Sulabha Dandekar.

Trendy VJ, Anusha Dandekar, is her younger sister, while, Apeksha Dandekar is her elder sister.

In keeping with research, she dated Keith Sequeira while they’d been co-hosting 2010 AXN’s Men 2.0 in 2010. Interestingly, Shibani and Rochelle Rao co-hosted IPL for a while and Keith married Rochelle in 2018.

In 2015, she took part in Zee TV’s I Can Do That, where Shibani and Dino Morea stunned everyone via kissing one some other in front of everyone, which was once a pre-planned switch. Interestingly, it was once Farhan Akhtar who was once web internet hosting the existing this present day.

In August 2018, at the tournament of her thirty 8th birthday, Farhan Akhtar confessed his love for her after he posted an Instagram tale and wrote, “Comfy birthday Shibani Dandekar.” Shibani gave the principle hint in their love when she shared the an identical on her Instagram tale, and wrote, “Thank you @faroutakhtar.”

In September 2018, she piqued the interest when she posted a romantic {photograph} of herself, conserving someone’s hand with a once more view, which one would possibly merely suppose to be Farhan Akhtar.

From there on, they stored on sharing their photos jointly. Moreover, the couple has moreover been noticed jointly at a large number of places and exhibiting their love in public.

Career

Shibani was once always enthusiastic about the arena of glamour. In 2001, she moved from Australia to New York and to begin with hosted a few reveals like Namaste The united states, V Desi, and the Asian Variety Provide. Rather then web internet hosting, she moreover did modelling for a while. It was once her web internet hosting talents at An Night time With Shah Rukh Khan In Atlantic City, which presented her with the much-required step forward and popularity.

When she were given right here to India, she endured her adventure as a host with reveals like similar to AXN’s Men 2.0, The Level, Sort And The City and Top Model India. She moreover took part in reality reveals like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Nevertheless, she became a circle of relatives determine after she co-hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 5 years.

Her first visual display unit glance was once in Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Timepass (2014); as an products girl.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laxTMBuqZPY

Inside the very next 365 days, she made her Bollywood debut with the romantic-thriller film Roy (2015), where she carried out the location of Jacqueline Fernandez‘s friend, Zoya.

Controversy

In February 2018, she was once intently criticised on social media after posting a topless {photograph} on her Instagram.

Favourite Problems

Eating place: Aoi in Mumbai

Holiday Places: Sydney, London, New York

Knowledge

She is a widespread traveller.

She is an implausible singer and dancer who has revel in in Western & Indian types in every dancing and making a song.