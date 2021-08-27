Shibani Dandekar Will get Farhan Akhtar’s Identify Tattooed On Her Neck



Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar had been courting for 3 years now and the couple are lovely severe. No marvel on her forty second birthday, Shibani had a distinct gesture for her lover.



Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram tale and shared an image of her tattooed neck. It’s a brand new tattoo that the actress and tv host has were given and it has her beau Farhan’s identify on it. In some other tale we see Shibani is even getting a tattoo on her hand which she has no longer published but.

Now that’s actually candy. A number of {couples} have previous were given their respective spouse’s identify tattooed. Deepika Padukone a decade previous had were given her boyfriend’s identify tattooed at the nape of her neck and Saif Ali Khan had were given ‘Kareena’ tattooed on his hand. We without a doubt wish to know what’s Farhan Akhtar’s response to it.

Previous this yr Shibani had published that although Farhan and he or she have got lovely shut to one another, they have got no longer spoken about marriage but. She even published that the lockdown has introduced them nearer they usually love spending time with every different.