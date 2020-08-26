Shibu Soren is in Delhi recruitment, Jharkhand minister’s statement, mall-hotel should reopen

Jharkhand Corona Virus: On one hand Shibu Soren, who is under the grip of Corona virus, is admitted in Delhi hospital, while on the other hand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon of Jharkhand has said that hotels and malls should reopen in the state, Also Read – Announcement of new dates of lockdown in West Bengal, know when and what will be opened, what will be closed

He said that "Hotels should be reopened in the state, hotels have been reopened in many states and economic activities are resuming there. Where will those people who are coming from outside the state for economic reasons stay? They have no place to live. " The government should prepare a protocol and reopen hotels and malls.

Explain that the state government has not given permission to reopen malls, cinema halls, hotels and religious places due to the increasing coronavirus cases.

In Jharkhand, more than 32,000 coronovirus cases have been detected so far, the virus has killed 352 people in the state so far. So far, three ministers, six MLAs and two former ministers have also been found infected with the corona virus.

Explain that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren have tested the corona thrice, but their investigation report has come negative, but Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren, Chief Minister’s father and his wife Rupi Soren’s After the investigation report came positive, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.