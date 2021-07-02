Shiju Kataria (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shiju Kataria (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Shiju Kataria is an Indian tv actress and manufacturer. She is known for portraying quite a lot of roles in tv in addition to motion pictures. She is very best identified for Ani Maane (2018), Dus Tola (2010) and Tehreen Munshi Premchand Ki (2004). Just lately she used to be noticed in Colours TV display Balika Vadhu 2.
Delivery & Early Existence
Shiju Kataria used to be born on 27th Might to Naresh Kataria and Kavita Kataria in Fazilka, Punjab. She finished her training from Military Public faculty, Fazilka. She shifted to Chandigarh for her upper research. Shiju graduated from Punjab College, Chandigarh. She these days lives in Mumbai
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Shiju Kataria
|Occupation
|Actress and Manufacturer
|Date of Delivery
|27 Might
|Age (as in 2021)
|No longer Recognized
|Delivery Position
|Fazilka, Punjab, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Fazilka, Punjab, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Kavita Kataria
Father : Naresh Kataria
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Caste
|Sindhi
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Occupation
In 2002, Shiju shifted to Mumbai to pursue her occupation in appearing. She is very best identified for her function in Megastar Plus serial Behenien. Her hard-work used to be recognised through Gulzar Sahib who selected her as lead in two films. She performed the lead function within the film Youngster Behne. She additionally starred within the film Das Tola.
Shiju has starred in virtually 70 serials. From 2014 to 2017, she seemed within the Pyar Music Kya Kiya, Santoshi Maa, Aahat, Savdhaan India, Mohi- Ek Khwab Ke Khilne ki Kahani and so on.
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Military Public faculty, Fazilka
|Faculty
|Punjab College, Chandigarh
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Talaq Kyun (2003)
Movie : Da Tola (2010)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 4″ Ft
|Weight
|52 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-28-34
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Travelling and Making a song
Private Existence
Shiju Kataria is married to Jay Patel since 2018.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Boyfriends
|Jay Patel
|Marriage Date
|10 October 2018
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Shiju Kataria
- Shiju Kataria used to be born and taken up in Fazilka, Punjab.
- Right through her faculty days, she used to be decided on for Leave out Catwalk Chandigarh in a competition.
- She did theatre for five years earlier than coming into the leisure business.
- She has accomplished a number of commercials for manufacturers like Tata Ace, Pureit Water, Surf Excel, Boroline, and Garnier.
- In 2016, she established her personal manufacturing area corporate along side Jay Patel named ShiJay Entertainments. It’s positioned in Mumbai and produces track and social consciousness movies.
- She has labored with well-known personalities like Gulzar, Kundan Shah and Aneez Bazmee.
- Shiju performed the function of the younger daughter of Nana Patekar’s movie It’s My Existence.
- She used to be additionally noticed in Sony Leisure TV’s crime mystery sequence referred to as Crime Patrol- Dastak.
- In 2010, she used to be nominated for Megastar Parivaar Awards for Perfect Damdaar Actor and in 2014 she received Aadhi Abadi Award for Girls Achiever.
- Lately she is busy in Hindi and Gujrati motion pictures.
