Shiju Kataria (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shiju Kataria (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Shiju Kataria is an Indian tv actress and manufacturer. She is known for portraying quite a lot of roles in tv in addition to motion pictures. She is very best identified for Ani Maane (2018), Dus Tola (2010) and Tehreen Munshi Premchand Ki (2004). Just lately she used to be noticed in Colours TV display Balika Vadhu 2.

Delivery & Early Existence

Shiju Kataria used to be born on 27th Might to Naresh Kataria and Kavita Kataria in Fazilka, Punjab. She finished her training from Military Public faculty, Fazilka. She shifted to Chandigarh for her upper research. Shiju graduated from Punjab College, Chandigarh. She these days lives in Mumbai

Bio

Actual Identify Shiju Kataria Occupation Actress and Manufacturer Date of Delivery 27 Might Age (as in 2021) No longer Recognized Delivery Position Fazilka, Punjab, India Nationality Indian House The town Fazilka, Punjab, India Circle of relatives Mom : Kavita Kataria

Father : Naresh Kataria

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Jay Patel (m. 2018-Provide)

Faith Hinduism Caste Sindhi Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

In 2002, Shiju shifted to Mumbai to pursue her occupation in appearing. She is very best identified for her function in Megastar Plus serial Behenien. Her hard-work used to be recognised through Gulzar Sahib who selected her as lead in two films. She performed the lead function within the film Youngster Behne. She additionally starred within the film Das Tola.

Shiju has starred in virtually 70 serials. From 2014 to 2017, she seemed within the Pyar Music Kya Kiya, Santoshi Maa, Aahat, Savdhaan India, Mohi- Ek Khwab Ke Khilne ki Kahani and so on.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Military Public faculty, Fazilka Faculty Punjab College, Chandigarh Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Talaq Kyun (2003)

Movie : Da Tola (2010) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 52 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Dancing, Travelling and Making a song

Private Existence

Shiju Kataria is married to Jay Patel since 2018.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Jay Patel Marriage Date 10 October 2018 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Shiju Kataria

Shiju Kataria used to be born and taken up in Fazilka, Punjab.

Right through her faculty days, she used to be decided on for Leave out Catwalk Chandigarh in a competition.

She did theatre for five years earlier than coming into the leisure business.

She has accomplished a number of commercials for manufacturers like Tata Ace, Pureit Water, Surf Excel, Boroline, and Garnier.

In 2016, she established her personal manufacturing area corporate along side Jay Patel named ShiJay Entertainments. It’s positioned in Mumbai and produces track and social consciousness movies.

She has labored with well-known personalities like Gulzar, Kundan Shah and Aneez Bazmee.

Shiju performed the function of the younger daughter of Nana Patekar’s movie It’s My Existence.

She used to be additionally noticed in Sony Leisure TV’s crime mystery sequence referred to as Crime Patrol- Dastak.

In 2010, she used to be nominated for Megastar Parivaar Awards for Perfect Damdaar Actor and in 2014 she received Aadhi Abadi Award for Girls Achiever.

Lately she is busy in Hindi and Gujrati motion pictures.

When you’ve got extra information about Shiju Kataria. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

Comparable