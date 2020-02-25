Shikha Pandey Wants To See More Fearless Innings From Shafali Verma

India seamer Shikha Pandey mentioned on Monday that India can be urging their kids to maintain enjoying fearless cricket after Shafali Verma produced one other placing show of their 18-run victory over Bangladesh within the T20 World Cup. The batting highlight was as soon as once more on Verma because the 16-year-old smashed a 17-ball 39, together with 4 sixes, within the Powerplay to steer India to 142/6 — the best complete of the T20 World Cup up to now.

Whereas Verma was the star of the present, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues additionally impressed with a measured 34 off 37 balls. Pandey is assured that the world will see extra of the identical from the thrilling younger pair in Australia.

“We haven’t requested her (Verma) to vary something. She’s been given free licence to play her fearless model of cricket. She’s wonderful. At 16, I hadn’t even began coaching to change into a cricketer. I’m more than happy to have such younger fearless gamers in our crew. It’s wonderful to see them doing what they did for us.

“There’s no baggage, that’s the largest factor, and so they specific themselves so nicely within the crew. We thought we had a terrific rating on the board to defend as a result of we consider in our bowling division. We knew it will be a tricky goal for them to chase,” Pandey mentioned.

The win in opposition to Bangladesh was India’s second victory on the T20 World Cup from as many video games. For Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana Joty high scored with 35 off 26 balls, however struggled to construct a partnership within the center as Bangladesh had been halted at 124/eight of their chase.

Whereas Joty was stuffed with admiration for Verma, she additionally identified the 30-run contribution of younger Bangladesh batter Murshida Khatun on the high of the order.

“Shafali Verma performed brilliantly. However Murshida Khatun too performed very nicely – she’s in good kind these days. I feel she goes to be probably the greatest gamers in our crew. It’s her first World Cup however she’s been with us for the final 18 months, so she’s gelled nicely,” Joty mentioned.