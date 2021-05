Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish (born 30 August 1981 ) is an IAS (Indian Administrative Provider) officer who these days serves as a district collector in Tirunelveli. She is common a number of the public for her excellent carrier and in addition admitting her kid in a government-run Anganwadi. Now, the DMK led Tamil Nadu authorities appointed her to move a unique department for the political program ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ that may take steps to redress and resolves folks problems in 100 days.