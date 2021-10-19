Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra report defamation case of fifty crores in opposition to Sherlyn Chopra, retaliate based on FIR

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra report a defamation Case of Rs 50 crores in opposition to Sherlyn Chopra Information: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a defamation case of Rs 50 crore in opposition to actress and type Sherlyn Chopra. Allow us to tell that Sherlyn Chopra had filed a police grievance in opposition to Raj Kundra and his spouse Shilpa Shetty remaining week for sexual harassment, dishonest and felony intimidation. Sherlyn had additionally accused Juhu Police Station of Mumbai of having threats from the underworld.Additionally Learn – Mahima Chaudhary published the name of the game of ‘virginity’ in Bollywood, mentioned – I felt like loss of life at the moment

These days I went to Juhu police station with my felony staff to report a grievance in opposition to Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.@TheShilpaShetty %.twitter.com/46TkiXTs6t — Sherlyn Chopra ( (@SherlynChopra) October 14, 2021

Additionally Learn – Shilpa Shetty ‘shaving’ part her head within the affair of latest coiffure, gave the title of ‘undercut buzz’ to the haircut- Video

When Sherlyn mentioned submitting her grievance, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s attorney had warned her earlier than the click convention. The attorney had mentioned that the statements Sherlyn Chopra is giving will have to be throughout the ambit of the legislation. The entirety he mentioned publicly can be used in opposition to him in courtroom. After caution Sherlyn, now Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have filed a defamation case of fifty crores. Additionally Learn – Most sensible Leisure Information: Shilpa Shetty will get her head shaved, Neena Gupta’s physician did a filthy act

Allow us to let you know that Sherlyn Chopra had claimed 3 months in the past in July that Raj Kundra had sexually abused her two years in the past in 2019 when she all at once got here to my space. Sherlyn had mentioned that Raj Kundra had forcibly kissed her.

Sherlyn had alleged in a grievance to the Mumbai Police that Raj Kundra had shot 3 movies, however the fastened cash was once now not given as promised. Sherlyn had additionally mentioned that Raj Kundra does now not pay the artist cash even once you have the organ carried out.

Raj Kundra was once jailed for 2 months within the porn movie case. Actress Gehana Vashisht had claimed that Sherlyn Chopra had drawn Raj Kundra into the daring content material trade. Sherlyn is throwing dust at Raj Kundra simply to snatch consideration. Now this is why she could also be focused on Shilpa Shetty.