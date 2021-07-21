Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Is A Director In 9 Corporations, Says File

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra used to be arrested the day past for allegedly making pornographic content material subject matter and publishing them by means of cell purposes. Armsprime Media, the company at the centre of the debate, which ended in the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra on bills of creating pornographic content material subject matter and publishing them by means of cell purposes, has two directors — Sanjay Kumar Tripathy and Saurabh Kushwah. Moreover Be told – After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty skips taking photos of Super Dancer Bankruptcy 4; Karisma Kapoor steps in

Armsprime Media Personal Limited is a private company integrated in February 2019. It’s classified as a non-government company registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. With an accepted percentage capital is Rs 10 lakh, the company is anxious in carrying and other recreational movements. Moreover Be told – Raj Kundra pornography case: From IPL ban to allegedly using Poonam Pandey’s particular content material subject matter, 5 events Shilpa Shetty’s husband used to be involved in controversies

Armsprime Media Personal Limited’s annual standard meeting (AGM) used to be ultimate hung on September 25, 2019 and as in step with the knowledge of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), its steadiness sheet used to be ultimate filed on March 31, 2019. Moreover Be told – Gehana Vasisth on Raj Kundra’s arrest: ‘We are not making porn, it’s common erotica, similar to Ekta Kapoor’s Gandii Baat’

The directors of Armsprime Media Personal Limited are Sanjay Kumar Tripathy and Saurabh Kushwah.

Sanjay Tripathi will also be a director on Invesco Asset Management India, Spartech Ventures, Travxo Technologies, Agilio Virtual Choices and Agilio Labs.

Raj Kundra aka Ripu Sudan Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, is indexed as a director in as many as 9 firms.

He’s a director of Shilpa Yog Personal Limited, is conscious about for the actress’ name, then again Shetty just isn’t a director.

The other firms where Kundra is indexed as a director embody Cinemation Media Works, Bastian Hospitality, Kundra Buildings, J.L. Move, Aqua Energy Beverages, Viaan Industries, Whole and Them Some Personal Limited and Clearcom Personal Media.

Each and every Kundra and Shetty were directors in Kundra Buildings then again the company has now been struck off the rolls.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is indexed as a director in as many as 23 firms. She has been director of a few firms prior to now, which were struck off the rolls now.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click on on to hitch us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Moreover agree to us on Facebook Messenger for modern updates.