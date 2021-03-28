Shim Eun Woo Admits To School Bullying Allegations + Shares Personal Apology

“The World of the Married” star Shim Eun Woo has shared a private apology addressing the latest allegations of faculty bullying that have been made towards her.

Earlier this month, somebody who claimed to have attended center college with Shim Eun Woo made a put up on a web based neighborhood accusing the actress of faculty bullying. The previous classmate alleged that whereas she had not suffered bodily violence, she had been a sufferer of intense social ostracism and psychological bullying, and that Shim Eun Woo had taken the lead in subjecting her to excessive emotional abuse.

Shim Eun Woo’s company initially issued a press release denying the allegations, claiming that the actress’s recollections of the scenario have been unclear, however that she had been a mannequin pupil who had “by no means engaged in misconduct.” The company additionally said that based on Shim Eun Woo’s recollection, certainly one of her buddies had fought with the author of the put up, and her group of buddies had not gotten together with the classmate in query after that.

Nonetheless, the older sister of the classmate who wrote the put up quickly made her personal assertion contradicting the company’s claims, and he or she alleged that there have been many witnesses who might again up her sister’s model of occasions.

On March 28, after assembly together with her former classmate in individual, Shim Eun Woo posted a private apology acknowledging her wrongdoings and explaining her aspect of the story.

Shim Eun Woo’s full assertion is as follows:

That is Shim Eun Woo. I’m scripting this within the hopes of expressing my emotions of apology to the classmate who was damage by my previous immature perspective. Final month, once I got here throughout the put up that triggered an argument, I instantly tried to contact the person [who wrote the post], and once I managed to get in contact with certainly one of her relations, and I informed them that I needed to fulfill the person in individual to speak. Nonetheless, as the difficulty obtained media consideration, issues started to snowball, and because of intensifying feelings, I used to be not capable of meet with the person [who wrote the post]. After that, I repeatedly thought rigorously [about the past] and reached out to my buddies from that point in many alternative methods to attempt to recall my recollections of that point, however I used to be not capable of clearly recall what had occurred with the person in query. Pondering that the one factor to do was to listen to what the person [who wrote the post] needed to say, I made one other request to fulfill together with her, and on March 25, we have been capable of maintain a gathering with my company and that classmate’s household. And I used to be capable of hear the scenario and emotions that that classmate skilled again in center college. I discovered that as a result of immature issues I stated to that classmate again in our college days, she nonetheless harbors deep emotional wounds that she mustn’t have needed to expertise throughout her adolescence as a pupil. I noticed that the phrases and actions I thoughtlessly directed at somebody once I was younger might stay with that individual for a very long time as wounds, and I frolicked deeply worrying concerning the life I’ve lived up till now and my present-day self. Despite the fact that it’s late, I want to at the very least sincerely apologize now to that classmate. Sooner or later, as I stay my life whereas ensuring to not damage others, I’ll endlessly look again on myself and work exhausting to develop into a greater individual. I apologize for having given many individuals trigger for concern. Lastly, I’d additionally prefer to sincerely apologize to my co-stars and people concerned with my present mission.

